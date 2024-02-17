Friedrich Merz: Germany could spend €80 billion on defense

PoliticsGermanyFriedrich Merz: Germany could spend €80 billion on defenseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyPaul Jäger02/17/2024February 17, 2024The head of the opposition in the German parliament, Friedrich Merz, spoke to DW's Michaela Küfner about Europe's responsibilities in the war in Ukraine as well as why he will never publicly admonish Israel about its conduct in Gaza. https://p.dw.com/p/4cWfWAdvertisement