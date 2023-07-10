  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Migration
PoliticsSpain

Catalan independence - Society divided by a dream

32 minutes ago

Many Catalans have long called for an independent Catalonia. The dispute over the region’s future divides not only Spanish but also Catalan society.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ThQg

In October 2017, the Catalan regional government called a referendum on an independent Catalonia. Spanish authorities deployed police in a bid to stop the vote. In the end, the result was unrepresentative, and Catalan politicians and activists were tried in court or fled abroad. Since then, many supporters of a separate state have seen other concerns overtake that dream. First the pandemic hit Catalonia and especially Barcelona, which depends on tourism, very hard. Then came inflation. All of this pushed the conflict over Catalan independence, which once nearly tore Spain apart, into the back seat. But for many people, the issue is far from resolved. The young lawmaker Marta Rosique is one of those who continues to vigorously campaign for independence. Meanwhile others like Pilar Barriendos feel patronized and pressured by independence supporters and their activities. In protest, the teacher has joined a group calling itself the ‘Cleaning Brigade.’ At night, its members remove pro-independence flags and placards from streets and squares. Across Spain, the Catalan independence movement has helped buttress the rise of right-wing parties that feed off nationalist sentiment and invoke Spanish unity. As Spain approaches early parliamentary elections on July 23, the parties are wielding the issue to their advantage. Catalan artist Odon Ventura Ruiz is one of those who wants to see mediated solutions rather than continued divisiveness and conflict. He and many others stand between the pro- and anti- independence camps. He believes that trying to push Catalan independence through with only 50% approval among the population is a dangerous mistake. To overcome the divisions in society, he hopes for a new sense of community. ‘Whatever we want to do and achieve, we have to do it together,’ he says.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg watches on

Erdogan drops opposition to Sweden's NATO bid: Stoltenberg

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Sudanese returnees board a truck to Rotriak camp for Internally Displaced People.

South Sudan: Returned refugees face a bleak future

South Sudan: Returned refugees face a bleak future

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A chain of women protesters holding torches at a protest in Manipur

India: Manipur women demand end to ethnic violence

India: Manipur women demand end to ethnic violence

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A meat grader stamps mutton for export at an Auckland meat processing plant on March 2nd, 2001

Why the EU-New Zealand free trade deal is important

Why the EU-New Zealand free trade deal is important

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

Society11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: more than just a footballer

Megan Rapinoe: more than just a footballer

Soccer9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Science9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage