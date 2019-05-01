 Caster Semenya wins final race before new testosterone rules | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.05.2019

Sports

Caster Semenya wins final race before new testosterone rules

Caster Semenya won her final 800 meters race before the introduction of controversial rules limiting testosterone levels in female athletes. The South African runner has battled against this for years.

Caster Semenya aus Südafrika läuft 800 Meter während der IAAF Diamond League im Khalifa International Stadium (Getty Images/F. Nel)

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya has run her last race before the introduction of controversial new testosterone rules.

The South African was running at the Diamond League meeting in Doha two days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)rejected her appeal to get the governing body's (IAAF) new regulations thrown out.

She must now begin taking medication to lower her testosterone levels if she wishes to compete over that distance based on the new rules, which CAS said on Wednesday were necessary to ensure fair competition.

Under the rules to take effect on May 8, female athletes with high natural levels of testosterone wishing to compete in events from 400 metres to a mile must medically limit that level to under 5 nmol/L, which is double the normal female range of below 2 nmol/L.

Testosterone increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin - which affects endurance.

Watch video 02:48

Caster Semenya loses appeal against testosterone rules

mds (Reuters/AP)

