Caspar David Friedrich - Master of Mystery

From magical beauty to dark melancholy. Silence, longing, and the forces of nature: Caspar David Friedrich created cult paintings.

And with them gave inspiration to Walt Disney, computer game designers, and climate activists. But why did he always paint people from the back?

Image: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/IMAGO

German Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich died in poverty after his works fell out of fashion, but on his 250th birthday he is the artist of the moment. Friedrich was a pioneer who still shapes the visual world of today. His most famous painting Wanderer over a Sea of Fog is a favorite of the selfie generation.

Friedrich's works focus on loneliness and the sublime and feature transformative encounters with spiritualized nature. They often allude to specific locations but are actually fantasy compositions.

Friedrich-mania explained with reference to ten of his most famous paintings. Kitsch or Kunst? And why does the artist always depict people from behind?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 06.04.2024 – 05:02 UTC

SUN 07.04.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 07.04.2024 – 12:30 UTC

SUN 07.04.2024 – 15:30 UTC

SUN 07.04.2024 – 22:30 UTC

MON 08.04.2024 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 09.04.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4