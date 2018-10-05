Visit the new DW website

Carl Laemmle

Carl Laemmle (1867-1939) was one of the most important pioneers in American film making and a founder of Universal Studios.

Born to a Jewish family in present-day Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1884 and changed his name from Karl Lämmle to Carl Laemmle. He worked in a variety of jobs in Chicago until he began buying film spaces. He eventually expanded into a film distribution company called the Laemmle Film Service. In 1906, he started one of the first motion picture theaters in Chicago. He challenged Thomas Edison's monopoly on film and advertised stars including Mary Pickford and Florence Lawrence. Laemmle moved to New York and formed Independent Moving Pictures. In 1912, he became president of the Universal Film Manufacturing Company (Universal Studios) which was incorporated by a group of film-related businesses. America's first motion picture industry was based in New Jersey before moving to California. Laemmle worked on over 400 films in his career.

Marlene Dietrich Movie Star Actress Colorized by Colin Slater !AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: ColinxSlater

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US 05.10.2018

Wilhelm von Steuben, Carl Laemmle, Marlene Dietrich and Levi Strauss: From the very beginning, German immigrants have influenced culture and life in the US. Often, however, their German roots aren't well known.

DW Sendung Euromaxx EMXD_17.03.2017_Emmerich.JPG (© DW) Stichwort: Emmerich

Master of disaster - Roland Emmerich 18.03.2017

Director and producer Roland Emmerich is famous for films like Independence Day and is one of the few Germans to have made it big in Hollywood. He's just received the prestigious Carl Laemmle lifetime achievement award.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx- Lifestyle Europe 18.03.2017

There are few Germans in Hollywood who are as famous as Roland Emmerich - now he's won a lifetime achievement award. German rockers Rammstein are setting cinemas on fire. And Cate Blanchett has conquered the art world.

Der Regisseur Roland Emmerich steht am 15.03.2017 im Literaturhaus in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) neben einem Plakat für den Laemmle Produzentenpreis. Am 17.03.2017 wird Roland Emmerich in Laupheim, der Geburtstadt des Filmpioniers Carl Laemmle, mit dem Laemmle-Preis ausgezeichnet. (zu dpa: Hollywoodflair in Oberschwaben - Laupheim punktet mit Roland Emmerich vom 16.03.2017) Foto: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

A new German film producer's award goes to Roland Emmerich 17.03.2017

A German prize recognizing the work of film producers is named after Carl Laemmle, who established Hollywood by founding Universal Studios. The first award goes to Hollywood-renowned director Roland Emmerich.
Ein Schwarz-Weiss-Print zeigt am 08.12.2016 in der Ausstellung «Carl Laemmle presents... Ein jüdischer Schwabe erfindet Hollywood» im Haus der Geschichte Baden-Württemberg in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg), wie Carl Laemmle zu seinem 66. Geburtstag eine Torte anschneidet. Die Ausstellung ist vom 09. Dezember 2016 bis zum 30. Juli 2017 zu sehen. Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

From the German region of Swabia to Hollywood 06.02.2017

Every fan of movies is familiar with Dracula. This early black-and-white horror film was produced by Carl Laemmle. With Universal Studios, the Swabian film pioneer laid the foundation for Hollywood.

01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 04.02.2017 06.02.2017

Arts.21 visits the Berlin painter Jonas Burgert and follows the trail of naturalist Alexander von Humboldt. Plus: from the German region of Swabia to Hollywood. The life of film producer Carl Laemmle.

ca. 1930s Jim Thorpe, Carl Laemmle, Lucille Browne, historical, |

Carl Laemmle, the German who invented Hollywood 17.01.2017

He left Germany for the US with only a few dollars and became one of the great pioneers of Hollywood: Carl Laemmle's life would be worth a movie in itself. This nearly forgotten producer was born 150 years ago.
Produzent Carl Laemmle

