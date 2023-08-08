  1. Skip to content
PoliticsCentral African Republic

CAR approves constitutional changes as opposition cries foul

18 minutes ago

The amendments could see President Touadera seek a third term. The referendum was boycotted by civil rights groups and the main opposition, who decried the lack of an updated electoral register.

Voters queue to cast their ballots in Bangui, on July 30, 2023.
The referendum's approval means the presidential mandate will be longer and not limited to two termsImage: Barbara Debout/AFP

Central African Republic (CAR) voters overwhelmingly approved a controversial draft constitution that could see President Faustin Archange Touadera seek a third, longer term in office.

The national poll body said on Monday the constitutional amendments which remove the two-term limit and extend the term from five to seven years, were approved by 95.27%.

The body added that there was a 61.10% turnout among the eligible population.

The constitutional court is set to publish the definitive results on August 27.

Why were the amendments controversial?

The referendum took place on July 30, without the participation of the main opposition parties, civil society organizations or the armed rebel groups.

Opposition parties blasted what they said were outdated electoral registers, doubting the vote's independence.

"It's a comedy," said Crepin Mboli-Goumba, coordinator of the BRDC opposition coalition. "We've all seen that people didn't go out to vote and it doesn't reflect the will of the Central African people."

Touadera came to power after winning the 2016 elections while the CAR was coming out of a civil war which followed a coup. He won a second five-year term in 2020, but the turbulent vote was interrupted by several armed rebel groups' incursions.

The incumbent president has also faced fraud allegations.

CAR – a country under siege

rmt/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

