Can't Pay, Won't Pay! - Taxation and Politics - Part 1

Taxation has always been a topic of fierce political debate. After the 2008 financial crisis and the austerity policies that followed, voices of protest were heard all over Europe: whether from Brexit supporters in the United Kingdom, the "Gilets Jaunes” (or "yellow vests”) in France, or those disadvantaged by German reunification. These protests highlight a growing mistrust of citizens toward their governments. Tax policy, it turns out, is often a bone of contention.

Since the American Revolution, with its rallying cry of "No taxation without representation", taxation and popular sovereignty have been mutually dependent. Current protests are a reminder to those in power of this basic rule of democracy. Meanwhile, the protests themselves hark back to turbulent moments in history:







Since the Middle Ages, taxation has led to repeated conflicts between Europeans and their rulers. This two-part documentary follows the trail of these conflicts.







Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 21.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 21.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 21.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 22.10.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 22.10.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 23.10.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 24.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3



Can't Pay, Won't Pay! - Taxation and Politics - Part 2

Is taxation an instrument serving the powerful, or a way to more fairly distribute wealth among the people? Part Two of the documentary looks at the history of citizen protests against "those at the top", as well as demands for taxation justice.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 28.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 28.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 28.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 29.10.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 29.10.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 30.10.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 31.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3