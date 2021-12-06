Can the coronavirus infect wildlife or pets?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
DW Science Correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what role nonhuman animals can play in the spread of the coronavirus.
Millions of street animals are struggling to escape blistering temperatures and dehydration. The heat waves have already caused widespread damage across India.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologized to mink breeders following the release of a report critical of government actions. But she maintained her stance on the decision to cull millions of minks during the pandemic.
Millions of people are fleeing the war in Ukraine. But cats, dogs and even bears are also arriving in Germany as refugees. Part of their welcome package: a rabies shot.
If you're looking for a dog with a specific personality, its breed will tell you less than the environment in which it is raised, a new study suggests.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version