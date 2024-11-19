  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentChile

Can tech solve salmon industry's biggest problem?

Christian Pricelius
November 19, 2024

Salmon farming is a booming industry with big problems. From the widespread use of chemicals, to threats to wild salmon stocks, it's marred by mass die-offs and deadly diseases. Can tech solve its crippling problems?

Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Latin America

More on Nature and Environment from Latin America

Global Ideas | Mexiko | Wiederansiedlung Wölfe

Mexico: The return of 'los lobos'

In Chihuahua, the Mexican gray wolf has been brought back from the brink of extinction.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 23, 202107:23 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
