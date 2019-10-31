 Cameroon: Rebels beef up tactics to block regional elections | Africa | DW | 24.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Cameroon: Rebels beef up tactics to block regional elections

English-speaking separatists have been trying to stop elections from taking place in Cameroon's Anglophone regions next month. DW examines the rebels' intimidation tactics and looks at whether they are likely to succeed.

A man waving the flag of 'Ambazonia'

Armed separatist rebels in Cameroon burned down an electoral office earlier this month in an attempt to thwart elections scheduled to take place on February 9. They also kidnapped and attacked candidates, and announced a lockdown during the campaign period. 

The English-speaking separatists — who say they are treated like second-class citizens by the French-speaking majority in the former  French and British colony — have been waging a insurrection to carve out an independent state they call Ambazonia. 

The self-proclaimed Ambazonia Governing Council, which represents some separatist groups in the West African nation, in late December outlawed people discussing the election and candidates campaigning for votes. 

The council also threatened to impose a total lockdown in Cameroon's conflict-ridden Anglophone southwest and northwest regions during the vote.

Increased attacks

The Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF), often considered the military arm of the governing council,  said it would restrict people's movement between February 7-12.

"On these days, anyone seen anywhere outside in our towns and villages will be considered an enemy and treated as such," the news portal Journal du Cameroun reported, citing an ADF communique. "The information is released at this point to enable the civilian population take appropriate measures to stay safe." 

The communique restated that the 2020 municipal and legislative elections would not take place in the two English-speaking regions, the online portal reported. 

Read more: Cameroon: Anglophone's special status – too little, too late?

Map showing Cameroon's predominantly English-speaking and French-speaking regions

Attacking political candidates

Rebels kidnapped some 40 parliamentary and municipal candidates in the northwest region in December. They said the hostages would remain in their keeping until after February's election.

On top of this, there have been reports of increased attacks on those who express an interest in taking part in the upcoming elections, according to the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR).

Fighters, thought to be separatists, also burned down an election office in the northwest region on January 7.

The separatists' scare tactics have caused several candidates in the conflict regions, mostly from the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF), to withdraw their candidacies, reported the Journal du Cameroon.

Read more: Cameroon: Kids bear the brunt as armed conflict continues

  • Martin Fayulu holding up his right hand while speaking (Getty Images/AFP/T. Charlier)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Martin Fayulu asked the Constitutional Court of DR Congo to nullify the vote result

    Martin Fayulu rejected the result of the 30 December 2018 presidential election that placed him runner up to Felix Tshisekedi, another opposition candidate. Fayulu filed an petitioned the Constitutional Court to nullify Tshisekedi's win. But it ruled that his challenge was "inadmissible." Election results had shown Fayulu won 34.8 percent of the vote while Tshisekedi 38.57 percent.

  • Maurice Kamto (Reuters/Z. Bensemra)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Cameroon's Maurice Kamto declares a win

    Maurice Kamto, the opposition candidate for the MRC and FDP coalition, declared himself the winner of the presidential vote held on Sunday, October 7, 2018. He is one of seven candidates in the race against Cameroon's longtime leader Paul Biya, who has been in office for 36 years. "I call on President Biya to ensure a peaceful transition and avoid situations that may be ugly," Kamto declared.

  • Nelson Chamisa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Nelson Chamisa, the 'legitimate president' of Zimbabwe

    Zimbabwe's young opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, contested the election victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the first post-Mugabe polls were held on July 30, 2018. He proclaimed himself the president in a symbolic swearing-in ceremony.

  • Soumaila Cisse (Getty Images/I. Sanogo)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Soumaila Cisse rejects results in Mali

    Mali's Soumaila Cisse didn't go as far as the inauguration ceremony but spoke of a vacuum of power in Mali after his rival Ibrahim Boubacar Keita took power. On August 20, the constitutional court declared Keita the winner of the election, winning 67 percent of the vote in a run-off election.

  • Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga shake hands (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Kenya's 'peoples president' shakes hands with power

    On January 20, 2018, Raila Odinga, the main challenger of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, swore himself in as the "peoples’ president." He had boycotted a re-run of the elections in October 2017, after winning a court case over the legitimacy of the first election. While the post-election environment had been tense, Odinga and Kenyatta announced a surprise reconciliation in March 2018.

  • Jean Ping (DW/A. Kriesch)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Jean Ping: 'I will exercise the power you invested in me'

    Two years after the presidential polls in August 2016, Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping is still determined to press his point. In August 2018 he reaffirmed his intention to continue his fight. Ping had initially placed his hopes on an investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the post-election violence, yet the case was closed. The criteria to investigate had not been met.

  • Uganda Rukungiri Kizza Besigye beim Wahllokal (Getty Images/AFP/STRINGER)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Uganda's Besigye: The longtime rival

    In February 2016, Kizza Besigye ran for office for the fourth time against Uganda's 30-year-long leader Yoweri Museveni. When Museveni claimed victory, Besigye inaugurated himself in an alternative ceremony. He was arrested and accused of high treason but was released a few weeks later.

  • Etienne Tshisekedi (Getty Images/AFP/J. D. Kannah)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Etienne Tshisekedi: DRC's two-time 'winner'

    In 2006 and 2011, Etienne Tshisekedi, leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo's UDPS party, claimed victory over President Joseph Kabila. He was seen as one of Kabila's main challengers hoping to run again in the next elections. He died after a period of illness in 2017, after which his son Felix took over party leadership.

    Author: Anne Le Touzé


Affecting the vulnerable

The threats extend to those involved in delivering much needed humanitarian aid in the two regions. Nearly 680,000 English-speakers have fled their homes in the conflict and others are suffering after a series of lockdowns in 2019 slashed commercial activity.

The rebels have told humanitarian organizations to suspend all activities in the northwest and southwest during the election lockdown, according to a briefing by ACAPS, an independent group providing humanitarian needs analysis. 

This will make it difficult to get aid to the "displaced and vulnerable populations" in the regions around election day, ACAPS said.

Read more: Cameroon: Separatist leader and followers handed life sentences

The separatist movement has spread around the world, with members of Cameroon's Anglophone minority also holding demonstrations in major cities like Berlin

Safety more of an issue than voting

However, many of the English speakers, who make up about 20% of Cameroon's 7 million registered voters, are less concerned with the elections and "more concerned about their safely and whether they have something to eat," said DW reporter Blaise Eyong from the Southwest regional capital, Buea.

Cameroonian journalist and conflict negotiator Tah Javis, who also lives in the southwest region, echoed this sentiment.

"The majority of people I have spoken with for my reporting [say] elections are not the priority. Saving lives and stabilization of the situation are a priority," he told DW.

Tah Javis added that he plans to vote on February 9 but will have to see on the day if it's safe enough to do so.

"If the government wants to move on with an election," Tah stressed, "they need to ensure I can vote. If we have the opportunity, we should. But if you realize on the day that your life is on the line, then it's safety first!"

Read more: German lawmaker urges Merkel to pay more attention to Cameroon crisis

Government going ahead with polls

Cameroon last held parliamentary and local elections in 2013. New polls were due in 2018, but President Paul Biya twice postponed them because of the security situation.

Making his traditional New Year's address to the nation, Biya said he would increase security in the Anglophone regions to help ensure voter's safety. He also made a hardline promise that the military would carry out its duty "without weakness."

Some 700 additional troops have since been deployed to the regions.

"According to some government officials, the situation [in the Anglophone regions] is now less dangerousthat it was for the presidential elections that took place in October 2019," said Paul-Simon Handy, senior advisor at the Institute for Security Studies, from Dakar.

Special status

Overall, Handy added, he expects a low voter turnout in the Anglophone regions as many people have fled, and those that remain are intimidated.

He did sound a positive note, however. 

"People might be encouraged by the fact that there have been some institutional reforms," he said, referring to a bill which passed in late December granting the two Anglophone regions "special status."

This special status for the establishment new regional assemblies with semi-adminstrative responsibilities that will theoretically give municipal leaders greater say over local affairs.

"Political ownership will certainly increase after the elections because elected officials will have more power to manage budgets, for example," the political analyst said.

"So this is something that can boost morale in the regions and send more people to polling stations."

Watch video 03:27

Separatist violence grips anglophone western Cameroon

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US accuses Cameroon of 'targeted killings' against English-speaking separatists

The US ambassador to Cameroon has accused government forces of abuses in the fight against Anglophone separatists. Militants in the mainly French-speaking nation are seeking independence for two English-speaking regions. (18.05.2018)  

Cameroon: A muted 60th Independence Day amid crises and resentment

Cameroonians are not in a mood to celebrate an independence many feel is flawed because of the perceived continued dominance of France in the country. They feel that mistakes of the past have led to the crises today. (31.12.2019)  

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

There's a long history of African opposition candidates declaring themselves the victors of the election. Many contested the results in court, claiming the elections were fraudulent. Here are a few of them. (21.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Separatist violence grips anglophone western Cameroon  

Related content

Kamerun Polizisten in Buea

Cameroon is still a far cry from peace 31.10.2019

Fighting has intensified one month after Cameroon's government called a National Dialogue to try to end the bloody secessionist crisis in the Anglophone regions. Many separatist leaders have shunned the talks.

Deutschland Kundgebung zum Unabhänigkeitstag von Ambazonia in Berlin

Cameroon: Anglophone's special status – too little, too late? 23.12.2019

Cameroon's Anglophone regions could get 'special status,' but experts are skeptical that this will end the crisis. They argue that there is only one lasting solution to Cameroon's ongoing violent conflict – federation.

Kombobild Kameruns Präsident Paul Biya und Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron urged to take action in Cameroon Anglophone crisis 12.11.2019

A group of academics and human rights activists has used the launch of the Paris Peace Forum to pressure President Macron to use France's "considerable influence" to help bring Cameroon's ongoing conflict to an end.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  