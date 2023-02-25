Cameroon: Explosion during annual race injures several

The Central African nation has been plagued by fighting since Anglophone separatists launched a rebellion in 2017 to break away from the country and form their own English-speaking state.
The largely Francophone central government has accused separatists of committing atrocities against English-speaking civilians. The conflict has killed more than 3,300 civilians, according to the United Nations. More than 750,000 people have been displaced.
Cameroon's abandoned schools
Cameroon is made up of areas that were once French and British colonies. English speakers constitute only 20% of the population and have complained about neglect by the French-speaking majority for decades.
Cameroon's constitution recognizes both English and French as official languages.
Separatist group claims attack
The Ambazonia Defense Forces separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, saying their intention was to target the Cameroon military.
"Our primary targets were the Cameroon military who were providing security for the athletes. We regret that civilians were injured," said Capo Daniel, deputy defense chief and spokesman for the group.
"We will continue fighting the military wherever they are until they liberate our territory," he added.
The Mount Cameroon Race of Hope was celebrating its 50th anniversary with more than 550 athletes from 13 countries taking part.