Photo from last year's race show security forces at the racing tracks before the marathon begun
This photo from last year's race show security forces at the venueImage: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP
ConflictsCameroon

Cameroon: Explosion during annual race injures several

18 minutes ago

The attack was claimed by an Anglophone separatist group that wants to break away from the majority French-speaking country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nz7l

At least 19 people were injured in an explosion Saturday during an annual race contest in Cameroon.

The governor of the Buea region in the country's southwest, where the race was taking place, said nine athletes and 10 civilians were injured, including a baby.

The explosion sent athletes and spectators fleeing for cover less than thirty minutes after the "Race of Hope" began.

The injured have been taken to Buea regional hospital for treatment.

What to know about Cameroon's crisis

Cameroon has faced an increasingly violent uprising in recent years, with separatist groups and security forces clashing in Cameroon's English-speaking regions.

The Central African nation has been plagued by fighting since Anglophone separatists launched a rebellion in 2017 to break away from the country and form their own English-speaking state.

The largely Francophone central government has accused separatists of committing atrocities against English-speaking civilians. The conflict has killed more than 3,300 civilians, according to the United Nations. More than 750,000 people have been displaced.

Cameroon's abandoned schools

Cameroon is made up of areas that were once French and British colonies. English speakers constitute only 20% of the population and have complained about neglect by the French-speaking majority for decades. 

Cameroon's constitution recognizes both English and French as official languages.

Separatist group claims attack

The Ambazonia Defense Forces separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, saying their intention was to target the Cameroon military.

"Our primary targets were the Cameroon military who were providing security for the athletes. We regret that civilians were injured," said Capo Daniel, deputy defense chief and spokesman for the group.

"We will continue fighting the military wherever they are until they liberate our territory," he added.

The Mount Cameroon Race of Hope was celebrating its 50th anniversary with more than 550 athletes from 13 countries taking part.

rm/rc (AP, AFP)

Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Politics3 hours ago
