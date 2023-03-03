  1. Skip to content
Kem Sokha holding both hands together in a car outside the court
Kem Sokha greeted supporters before heading into court on FridayImage: Heng Sinith/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsCambodia

Cambodia: Opposition leader found guilty of treason

47 minutes ago

A court has sentenced Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha to 27 years in prison for treason. Critics say the trial was designed to keep him out of an upcoming election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OBwm

In a case that rights groups have called politically motivated, Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha received a 27-year sentence for treason on Friday.

"Kem Sokha... is sentenced to 27 years in prison on charge of collusion with foreigners committed in Cambodia and other places," Judge Koy Sao said at the court in Phnom Penh.

The court also stripped him of his right to vote and barred him from running for political office. Cambodia is set to hold elections in July. 

After the verdict, Kem Sokha was taken to his home, where he will be placed under house arrest and only allowed to meet family members.

His lawyer, Ang Udom, said his legal team would appeal the verdict.

Who is Kem Sokha

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 over accusations he conspired with the United States to overthrow Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades. Kem Sokha, who headed the now-disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, had denied the charges. Washington called the allegations "fabricated conspiracy theories."

Sokha, who used to head the now disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had denied the charges.

The CNRP was banned ahead of the 2018 elections, where Sen won. Many of its members were arrested or fled into exile.

Critics say Sen has  encroached upon democratic freedom and used his power to stifle opponents.

The US ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy called the conviction a "miscarriage of justice."
 

sms/zc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left)

Ukraine updates: Blinken and Lavrov exchange words at G20

Conflicts17 hours ago
