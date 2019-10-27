Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea

Cambodian police have announced the discovery of the body of the British backpacker who was last seen on October 23 after attending a beach-party on a Cambodian island. The body has been found at sea.
Cambodian police said on Thursday they had found the body of the missing British backpacker more than 48 kilometers (30 miles) from where she is believed to have disappeared a week ago.
more to come ...
mvb (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.