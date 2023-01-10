California storm: A 5-year-old boy swept away, towns ravaged

The star-studded town of Montecito was also ordered to evacuate. This storm marks the fifth anniversary of a deadly mudslide that killed 23.

The floodwaters caused by a powerful storm in California swept away a 5-year-old boy on Monday.

Seven hours later, officials had to call off the search as water levels were too dangerous for divers.

The entire state of California is under a flood watch as torrential downpours, winds and mudslides have brought havoc in many parts.

The deluge, ongoing for several days already, has claimed 14 lives, blocked roads, damaged properties and left thousands without power.

A search in vain

The mother of the boy who was swept away by the waters on Monday morning was driving a truck when she and her son got stranded in flood waters near Paso Robles, a city inland from California's central coast.

Bystanders managed to drag the mother out of the truck but the boy was swept out of the vehicle and downstream, likely into a river, officials said.

Before calling off the search, rescuers only managed to find a shoe that belonged to the boy.

"The boy has not been declared dead," said Tony Cipolla, spokesperson of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Star-studded town repeatedly ravaged

California's coast of Montecito, which is around 130 miles from Paso Robles and home to many celebrities, was ordered to evacuate on Monday.

The National Weather Service reported that rainfall rates of one inch per hour were expected throughout the night in the region.

The elite town where multi-million dollar properties are perched is particularly vulnerable to mudslides as it sits at the base of a mountain range which was ravaged by fires five years ago.

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, TV host Oprah Winfrey, former chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, actress Jennifer Aniston all live in Montecito.

DeGeneres tweeted a video of a gushing creek near her house and said "This is crazy."

In 2017 and 2018,the fires denuded the mountain side of its vegetation which usually keeps the soil in place.

Without the trees and shrubs, rains can quickly turn treacherous.

This year's evacuation orders came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that had killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in the coastal enclave.

"Leave Now" tweeted the Montecito fire department on Monday.

Emergency declared

"An intense Atmospheric River continues to impact parts of California. Some areas that have seen rain/snow end may see another round of precipitation by early Tuesday," tweeted the National Weather Prediction Center (NWS).

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency last week.

"We expect to see the worst of it still ahead of us," said Newsom.

On Monday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration.

