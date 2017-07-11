California governor rejects parole for RFK assassin

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
California Governor Gavin Newson has rebuked recommendations from a parole commissioner panel, saying Sirhan Sirhan poses a threat to public safety. Sirhan killed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
California governor Gavin Newsom denied Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole on Thursday.
Sirhan Sirhan has been in prison for more than 50 years after assassinating Kennedy, then a presidential candidate, in 1968.
Newsom rejected recommendations from a panel made up of two parole commissioners, saying that Sirhan poses an unreasonable threat to public safety.
More to follow...
sdi/wd (AP, Reuters)