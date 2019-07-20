 Robert F. Kennedy assassin stabbed in prison: reports | News | DW | 31.08.2019

News

Robert F. Kennedy assassin stabbed in prison: reports

The man who killed John F. Kennedy's younger brother Bobby was found "with stab wound injuries," according to reports. The 75-year-old Palestinian is serving life for assassinating the late New York senator in 1968.

Sirhan Sirhan in 1969

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted for the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was stabbed in prison on Friday, according to several US media reports. 

California state authorities confirmed that a stabbing did occur in a San Diego prison, but did not identify the victim. The Associated Press later cited a government source as saying it was Sirhan on condition of confidentiality. Entertainment news outlet TMZ first broke the news.

"Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries," said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care, and is currently in stable condition."

Read more: Donald Trump's withholding of some JFK files 'fuels' conspiracy theories

Sirhan Sirhan in 2016

The 75-year-old Palestinian man is serving a life sentence for the murder of Robert F. Kennedy

The 75-year-old Palestinian refugee shot Kennedy — the younger brother of the late US President John F. Kennedy — shortly after the New York senator made a victory speech for winning the California Democratic primary for the 1968 US presidential election.

Sirhan was found guilty of shooting Kennedy in the head as the Congressman made his way through the pantry of a Los Angeles hotel. The motive was connected to the Arab-Palestinian conflict.

According to witness statements, the .22 caliber handgun used in the attack was wrestled from Sirhan's hands by Olympic decathlon champion Rafar Johnson and Los Angeles Rams football hero Rosey Grier.

Sirhan was initially sentenced to death but his punishment was downgraded to life in prison when California briefly suspended capital punishment.

Read more: 1968 through the lens of German photo journalist Robert Lebeck

Robert F. Kennedy in Heidelberg

Robert F. Kennedy was dubbed a favorite for the 1968 US presidential election before his assassination

