Building a mosque in East Germany

Suleman Malik is the spokesperson of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Erfurt, which is building a new mosque in an industrial area on the outskirts of the Thuringian city. It’s the first new Muslim place of worship to be built in the former GDR. Opponents have been staging regular protests in front of the site for years. The mosque’s construction has been delayed again and again, with building companies facing intimidation online. Christian churches in Thuringia are standing by the Muslim community, as is State Premier Bodo Ramelow, who was first elected to the position in 2014. But the mood in the state has become increasingly hostile, with political rhetoric getting more and more harsh. In recent state elections, the right-wing AfD emerged as the strongest party. Can Suleman Malik stand up to the anti-Muslim sentiment?