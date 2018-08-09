 Buchenwald memorial director rules out working with far-right AfD | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 09.08.2018

Europe

Buchenwald memorial director rules out working with far-right AfD

After a dreadful meeting with an AfD lawmaker, the Buchenwald Memorial Foundation said it would no longer directly engage with the party. The lawmaker allegedly trivialized anti-Semitic statements made by AfD members.

The slogan 'Jedem das Seine' meaning 'To each his own' is pictured at the internal side of the main gate of former Buchenwald concentration camp

The director of the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial site on Thursday told German radio station Deutschlandfunk that the site would no longer work with members of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Volkhard Knigge's comment came one day after AfD politician Stephen Brandner visited the Buchenwald memorial, where Knigge had hoped he would shed light on the far-right party's attacks on Holocaust remembrance.

Read more: AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk to representatives of the AfD," Knigge told Deutschlandfunk, adding that Brandner had not been able to clarify the views of some of his colleagues' regarding historical revisionism and anti-democratic positions.

Volkhard Knigge (picture-alliance/dpa)

Volkhard Knigge's comment came one day after AfD politician Stephen Brandner visited the Buchenwald memorial.

Trivializing statements

The meeting had been organized at Brandner's request because he "wanted to know how the foundation, which receives tax money, works."

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation said Brandner had trivialized anti-Semitic statements made by some AfD members, describing them as short-term lapses by a few individuals.

"In this context, we couldn't hold a conversation about the work of the foundation," the foundation said in a statement Wednesday.

AfD's controversial comments

A number of AfD members have come under fire for their comments about Germany's Nazi past.

In June, AfD leader Alexander Gauland, described the Nazi era as "just bird shit in more than 1,000 years of successful German history."

Read more: Nazi 'bird shit' and the limits of free speech in Germany

Last year, the AfD's leader in the state on Thuringia, Björn Höcke, called for a "180-degree reversal" to Germany's politics of Holocaust remembrance and described the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin a "monument of shame."

Höcke's comments led the Buchenwald Memorial Foundation to refuse him a visit to the memorial site.

law/amp (AFP, dpa)

  • Markt vor dem Rathaus in Weimar 2013

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    In the heart of the old town

    In a way, the market place is the parlor of Weimar, a meeting place for locals and tourists. Here you find the Renaissance era Stadthaus (right) and the Elephant Hotel, where all the city's famous guests have always stayed.

  • Stadtschloss in Weimar 2001

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Rulers with a sense for art

    The city Castle (Schloss Weimar) served as the residence of the Dukes of Saxony-Weimar. At the end of the 18th century, Duke Carl-August and his mother Anna Amalia ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German culture and intellectual exchange. Today the city castle houses the ducal art collection and is part of the UNESCO World Heritage "Classical Weimar" site.

  • Bildergalerie Ferienhäuser von Dichtern und Denkern (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Goethe's garden house

    The aspiring poet Johann Wolfgang Goethe came to Weimar in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Carl-August. The Duke left him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.

  • Flash-Galerie Deutschland Aufbau Ost vorher nachher Weimar Schillerhaus

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Schiller's house

    Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the Duke gave him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s working and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans", all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater – which is today the German National Theater.

  • Rokokosaal der Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Duchess Anna Amalia Library

    The Rococo hall is a magnificent location for classic books to be kept. The library was one of the first public book collections of a prince. Schiller and Goethe also worked here, the latter serving as library director for many years. Today it sees itself as a research library with a focus on German literature around 1800.

  • Nationaltheater in Weimar 2009

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    German National Theatre

    In the German National Theater, which Goethe managed from 1791 when it was called the Hoftheater, political history was also written: in 1919 the National Assembly of the First German Republic met here. Today, the National Theater and Staatskapelle Weimar offer opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works.

  • Gedenkstätte Buchenwald Weimar 2013

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Buchenwald Memorial

    A monumental memorial site on the Ettersberg near Weimar commemorates the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany. The Buchenwald concentration camp was established on the site in 1937. It was one of the largest camps in Germany. Here 56,000 people died of torture, medical experiments or emaciation.

  • Bauhaus Universität Weimar

    Weimar - a small town crammed with history

    Gropius and the Bauhaus

    Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lionel Feininger and many other well-known artists founded the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1919. The revolutionary school of architecture set the style for the 20th century. Next year Weimar will celebrate the 100th birthday of the Bauhaus.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt (sbc)


DW recommends

Nazi 'bird shit' and the limits of free speech in Germany

AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland has downplayed Nazi Germany's crimes by referring to the era as "bird shit." His remark has sparked backlash in the media, but from a legal standpoint, experts say he has little to fear. (05.06.2018)  

The AfD's Alexander Gauland: From conservative to nationalist

Alexander Gauland is one of two leaders of the far-right, nationalist AfD party - and he's known for his controversial, headline-grabbing statements. (04.06.2018)  

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants. (24.09.2017)  

Weimar - a small town crammed with history

Weimar in Thuringia is seen as the base of German Classicism and the cradle of Modernity. Here Goethe and Schiller worked, Gropius founded the Bauhaus and the first German Republic held its first constitutional assembly. (23.03.2018)  

