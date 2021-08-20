Bruce Willis is a successful US actor best known for his roles in action films, as well as his former marriage to Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis was born in 1955 in the German town of Idar-Oberstein, where his father was stationed in the US military before the family moved to New Jersey. His breakthrough as an actor came with a role as a detective in the successful television series "Moonlighting." In 1988, he achieved stardom with the action-packed blockbuster "Die Hard," which landed him subsequent roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense." His other successful films include "The Expendables," "Red" and "Moonrise Kingdom." Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987-2000 and their relationship frequently turned up in the tabloids. He has three daughters with Moore and two daughters with his second wife, model Emma Heming.