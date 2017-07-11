British royal accused of offering to sell access to Putin

The cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal gain and to seek favors from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an investigative report by British media.

Prince Michael, who has denied the claims, is the latest British royal who has come under public scrutiny.

The report also comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the UK and Russia, notably after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

What did the reports uncover?

Channel 4's "Dispatches" program and the weekly The Sunday Times newspaper set up a fake South Korean gold company — House of Haedong — with reporters posing as investors seeking to collaborate and extend their business in Russia.

The reports say the 78-year-old prince was caught offering to sell the fake investors access to the Kremlin.

The prince's business partner Simon Reading, the Marquess of Reading, described the prince as "Her Majesty's unofficial ambassador to Russia."

The top scandals involving the British royals A model for Harry and Meghan? Their love moved the world: King Edward VIII was unable to marry the divorced American Wallis Simpson because he was the head of the Anglican Church and so decided to step down from the throne after only 326 days. The couple did get married, on June 3, 1937 at the Cande castle in France. The scandal rocked the royal household.

The top scandals involving the British royals Princess Margaret's divorce Queen Elizabeth's youngest sister was one of the most glamorous members of the royal family: She loved parties, alcohol and had affairs. She had two children with her husband, the Earl of Snowdon. The couple separated in March 1976, making Margaret the first royal to divorce — after Henry VIII in the 16th century.

The top scandals involving the British royals Snapshots from married life Not everyone believes that the riding teacher James Hewitt was Lady Diana's first extra-marital lover. There is another rumor that she had an affair with her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee in the 1980s. When Prince Charles confessed to having cheated on her, Lady Diana also admitted having a relationship with Hewitt. Could he be Prince Harry's biological father?

The top scandals involving the British royals Charles and the tampon affair Prince Charles is shown here leading his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles to the altar. His first marriage with Lady Diana had failed. Their fights exposed intimate secrets, including a flirty telephone conversation between Charles and Camilla, which became known as "Tampongate," as it revealed one of the prince's most cringeworthy fantasies.

The top scandals involving the British royals The Queen's silence A year after her official divorce from Prince Charles, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car crash, leaving Britain in shock. Yet it took a long time for the Queen to react with a word of sympathy. Her silence was met with huge criticism; every fourth Brit advocated the abolition of the monarchy. Only days later did the royals reach out to the grieving people.

The top scandals involving the British royals 'Harry the Nazi' Drugs, alcohol and parties earned the prince the nickname, "Dirty Harry." Once, he also managed to get caught stark naked at a Las Vegas party by the tabloids. And a picture of the 20-year-old royal dressed as Nazi officer Erwin Rommel, complete with the swastika, was lapped up by the press.

The top scandals involving the British royals Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Could Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son and the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson, be involved in sex scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein? The American investment banker is believed to have run a sex-trafficking operation with minor girls. Epstein committed suicide before his trial began.

The top scandals involving the British royals The bombshell Around 50 million people watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The two revealed serious allegations against the British royal family and also accused them of being racist. When Meghan was pregnant with her son Archie, she said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

The top scandals involving the British royals The Queen breaks her silence In the meantime, Buckingham palace has said that the Queen is taking the accusations of racism "very seriously." In a statement issued on her behalf, the palace announced that the royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," adding that the accusations by Meghan and Harry would be dealt with privately. Author: Stefan Dege



Reading reportedly told the undercover investors that Prince Michael could be hired for 10,000 pounds ($14,000; €11,000) a day to make "confidential" representations on behalf of the House of Haedong to Putin.

"We're talking relatively discreetly here because we wouldn't want the world to know that he is seeing Putin purely for business reasons," Reading reportedly said.

"If he [Prince Michael] is representing the House of Haedong, he could mention that to Putin and Putin would find the right person who is interested in South Korea or interested in gold,'' he added. "It just opens the door, you know, which is so helpful."

Prince Michael also allegedly told the reporters via Zoom call that he would give their company his royal endorsement in a recorded speech for a $200,000 charge, with his home in Kensington Palace as a backdrop for the endorsement.

Royal has "strong interest" in Russia

The prince and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, are not working members of the royal family but have represented the Queen in the past.

According to the Royal Family website, the prince is "connected to Russia through his maternal grandmother" and has "a strong interest in the country."

The biography said he "became the first member of the Royal Family to learn Russian, ultimately qualifying as a Russian interpreter."

mvb/rs (AP, AFP)