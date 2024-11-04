British Parkinson's patients turn to drumming to stay mobile

HealthUnited KingdomBritish Parkinson's patients turn to drumming to stay mobileTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthUnited KingdomLara Babalola04/11/2024April 11, 2024Parkinson's disease affects the central nervous system. Symptoms can be managed with treatment and medications, but so far there is no cure. In the UK, Brazilian beats are helping a group of Parkinson's patients to stay mobile.https://p.dw.com/p/4efnbAdvertisement