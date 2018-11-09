 Britain′s eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.11.2018

Culture

Britain's eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70

Prince Charles has already made history: At 70, were he ever crowned king, he would become the oldest monarch to rule. When others his age are settling into retirement, he's increasingly taking on royal duties.

  • Prince Charles as a baby (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    A new prince in the succession to the throne

    Born on November 14, 1948, Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor is best known to the world as Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales' mother, Elizabeth, comes from the House of Windsor. His father, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, was naturalized the year before his son's birth under the name of Mountbatten.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipp and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne (picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The heir apparent

    In 1952, his mother became Queen Elizabeth II, making little Charles the heir apparent to the throne. From then on, the then-4-year-old could expect to become king one day. Despite the royal title, he was the first heir apparent to go to a normal elementary school in London instead of having a private tutor.

  • Prince Philip and Prince Charles sailing (picture-alliance/Zumapress)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    Sailing with his father

    Prince Charles didn't have an easy time at school. His classmates often teased him because of his big ears. His academic achievements weren't exceptional; he even had to repeat a year. Prince Philip insisted that his son should be sent to a "school with discipline and order," so Charles then attended two of his father's former boarding schools, including Gordonstoun in Scotland.

  • Elizabeth II Prince Charles Prince Edward Princess Anne Prince Philip with dogs on a blanket in front of a castle (Imago/United Archives International)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    A member of the family

    While Prince Charles said in later interviews that the "toughness" of the elite private school was much exaggerated, many biographical accounts of his years there depict those years as extremely difficult for the sensitive prince. He was afterwards admitted to Trinity College, Cambridge, and studied archaeology.

  • Royal family in 1965 with Lord Snowdon (Getty Images/AFP)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The kilt wearer

    A classic among the royal family's pictures: Philip and Charles wear a Scottish kilt and a sporran, the traditional purse that goes with it, while Lord Snowdon (r.), Princess Margaret's husband, opts for a common suit. As a non-noble, he was freed from the constraints of court etiquette. Standing to the left of Prince Charles is his sister, Princess Anne.

  • The Prince and princess of Wales on their wedding day, 29.07.1981 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The fairy-tale wedding

    His service in the Royal Navy and the British Air Force (1971-76) turned Charles into a self-confident, attractive prince in uniform. His various love affairs made him known as a "playboy prince" in the British press. The young Lady Diana Spencer also fell for his charm. They married on July 29, 1981 — a dream wedding.

  • Prince Charles and Lady Diana (picture-alliance / dpa)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The heartbreaker

    Prince Charles didn't take marital fidelity very seriously. Getting married to the 19-year-old Diana was a pragmatic decision to upkeep the royal dynasty, but his heart belonged to another woman. He pursued his love affair with the married Camilla Parker-Bowles for years, which led Diana to later complain: "There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded."

  • United States President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan have tea with Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the White House Residence in Washington (picture-alliance/White House)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    On a state visit to the US

    They nevertheless spent years appearing together as a harmonious couple, such as here in 1985 on a state visit to the US. President Ronald Reagan (left) and Charles smile as Nancy Reagan and Princess Diana chat. Lady Di sported a very fashionable hairstyle, while Charles' look was rather classic.

  • Princess Diana Prince Charles and Sons William and Henry on bicycles (imago/ZUMA Press)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The 'perfect family'

    Charles and Diana managed to produce such "happy family" pictures despite their rocky marriage. But rumors of infidelity were popping up in the tabloid press. In 1992, the couple officially announced their breakup.

  • Prince Charles (R), former husband of Diana, their two sons, Harry (C) and William follow the hearse in a Limousine as the coffin of Princess of Wales (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The single dad

    Following Diana's accidental death in August 1997, Prince Charles became overnight the only parent left for his two sons William (left) and Harry. He patiently accompanied them through this painful loss.

  • Prinz Charles und Prinz William sitzen auf einer Holzbank in Skimontur (AP)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The skier

    While his responsibilities as a royal representative keep him busy, Prince Charles still finds time for a few hobbies. In addition to fox hunting, which brought him a lot of negative press, he regularly goes skiing. He's portrayed here in 2004 with his son William in Klosters, Switzerland. Polo was another one of his favorite sports, but he had to give up the horseback mounted game due to old age.

  • Prince Charles with Kylie Minogue, Shirley Bassey Catrin Finch at the Royal Variety Performance in the Dominion Theater in London (picture-alliance /dpa/P. Rota)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    A fan of culture

    The heir to the throne likes to surround himself with attractive women, and photographers are more than willing to immortalize him mingling with the stars. Here, in a photo from the year 2000, Charles is with (from left to right) singers Kylie Minogue and Shirley Bassey and harpist Catrin Finch at the Royal Variety Performance in the Dominion Theater in London.

  • Prince Charles (C) wearing traditional Saudi uniform, dances with sword (Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The sword dancer

    Prince Charles' representational duties means he also undertakes numerous trips abroad. His extremely dry sense of humor certainly helps him manage foreign affairs. His 2014 visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was however a private trip. In the capital, Riyadh, he took part in a folkloric dance known as "Arda," which involves dancing with a sword while wearing traditional Saudi dress.

  • Prince Charles is shown wooden lasts by cobbler John Lobb during a visit to his workshop in London (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Wigglesworth)

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The committed prince

    Discreetly political — his title does not allow him any partiality — the "green" prince has been a longtime promoter of traditional craftsmanship in the UK and he campaigns for new perspectives on urban planning and ecological settlements. With the Prince's Trust, Charles also supports social projects to help bring unemployed youth back to work.

  • Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (Getty Images/J. Brady )

    A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

    The father-in-law

    The world got to see the compassionate side of the Prince of Wales in May 2018, as Charles accompanied his daughter-in-law, the American Meghan Markle, to the altar in St. George's Chapel, for her wedding to Prince Harry. At the age of 70, Charles is the longest king-in-waiting, and if ever he does take on the royal title, he will be the oldest new monarch in British history.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


"There's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two," Prince Charles laughs in the new BBC interview and television documentary about his life: Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

The BBC reporter accompanied the Prince of Wales — lovingly known by his grandkids as "Grandpa Wales" — for a year. The reporter was able to interview Prince Charles' closest relatives, his friends and those companions in front of the camera.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II (picture-alliance/dpa/Nick Knight)

The resulting documentary creates a nuanced picture of the British heir to the throne, one which presents a completely new, never-before-seen side to him. Charles, son of the Queen of England, responds to his role as heir to the throne with a sense of humor, noting that he does not see himself in standby. At the moment, he is simply doing another job and enjoys the freedom, joking that it is not something that would be expected of him as monarch.

A royal education program for drop-outs

An expert on aristocracies, Julia Melchior also sees a lot of potential for Great Britain in the work currently being pursued by Prince Charles out of the limelight.

Back in 1976, he founded the Prince's Trust, a charitable organization under whose umbrella more than 15 institutions have been working for years. The organization enables young people from socially problematic areas to catch up on their schooling and become more ecologically aware, opening the door for greater opportunities for advancement.

As a royal, the crown prince must distance himself from the nation's official politics — at least according to the UK's unwritten constitution. But Prince Charles can still use his role as a source of inspiration for others in British society, said Julia Melchior. "He stands up for things that are in line with the trends of the times. He is one of the first to have developed a radical consciousness about the environment. At the time, people thought he was mad, but in reality he was always one step ahead in his thinking.

Engaging himself in a 'fair future for his grandchildren'

Prince Charles, whose title is also the Duke of Cornwall, wants to turn his country — as well as the whole world — into a place that is more environmentally aware, filled with culture, more social and above all, greener. He planted an entirely new forest in honor of his grandson, George.

Prince Charles holding a dachshund (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

Among other commitments, Prince Charles is Patron of the British Geriatrics Society

When he speaks about it, you can see happiness and pride light up in his eyes. He uses the possibilities presented by his noble position to play a role in society, something he views as sustainable over the long-term. His utopic vision of a future that will do well by his grandchildren is what motivates him, as he said in the BBC interview.

Whatever Charles takes part in, he does so with all his strength and with a great deal of passion, said Julia Melchior. A television journalist and expert on the royals for Germany's public broadcaster ZDF, she has closely followed the younger royals throughout their development. For Prince Charles, the first born son of the queen who will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 14, that development was not easy.

"If you think about all that he has lived through, it was quite tragic," she told DW in an exclusive interview. "He had a lonely, unhappy childhood, an unhappy marriage followed by dramatic years with an awful War of the Roses-style divorce. And he has always been in the midst of criticism — as an official personality as well as on a private level."

His favorite role to play: 'Grandpa Wales'

Charles has, in the meantime, begun playing the role of grandfather to his eight grandchildren: Three from his own son, Prince William, and five from the family of his second wife, Camilla.

The Princess of Cornwall has found her way into the family monarchy, settling into her role as Grandma. If her husband, Prince Charles, were to be crowned king, Camilla Parker-Bowles would not be named as queen but rather, "Princess Consort," although the Queen herself gave the blessing for her son's controversial second marriage to divorcee Camilla Parker-Bowles. When Elizabeth II officially read her government program in the British Parliament in 2013, she was accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla.

A spot in Great Britain's history

By taking on this role as family man, Charles is showing a new facet of his personality. Prince Charles' second-born son, Harry is also now awaiting his first child with Princess Meghan. As father-in-law to Meghan, a young American actress from a completely different cultural circle, he personally ensured that she was accepted into the royal family. 

Although he evidences a sense of humor, in his interview with the BBC, Prince Charles talks about his role protecting the future of the younger generations in his family as one that is both a responsibility and that brings him joy. He tells the interviewer that it doesn't make sense to leave his grandchildren a polluted, destroyed world behind.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding picture shows Charles beside Meghan (Getty Images/J. Brady )

Prince Charles has welcomed his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle into the family fold

As an ecologically attentive father, uncle and grandfather, his job is clear: As long as he maintains the freedom he has as Crown Prince, he will continue to fulfill his social and environmental commitments, he said in the BBC interview. His sons also recently confessed that as children they had to pick up other people's litter.

Just when the Prince of Wales will become king is another story. Prince Charles has long since taken over most of the royal duties from his 92-year-old mother without much fuss. The Queen no longer travels abroad so Charles represents the nation overseas. Likewise, he attends more than 600 official appointments a year; 14-hour days are no exception for him.

The eternal heir to the throne has long since taken his place in the history of Europe. No one doubts that Prince Charles will become the 63rd King of Great Britain, says noble expert Julia Melchior. "The Constitution clearly states what that will be like: He is the heir to the throne and he will succeed his mother to the throne. As long as his health plays along."

Once he is crowned king, Charles will definitely be the eldest king of the British monarchy — his uniquely royal selling point.

 

