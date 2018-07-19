 Private moments with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 22.07.2018

Culture

Private moments with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

A new exhibition at Buckingham Palace shows some of the Prince of Wales' most prized — and personal —belongings. The show comes just a few months before his 70th birthday.

    Under a cloak of mystery

    The Prince of Wales says that he's been fascinated by this cloak for as long as he can remember. Its erstwhile owner is believed to have been Napoleon himself: The cloak was reportedly found after the Battle of Waterloo, where Napoleon suffered defeat. The design is meant to have been inspired by the Berbers of North Africa, who wear a similar garment.

    Aging with grace

    This bust depicts Queen Victoria (1819-1901) in her youth. Until recently, Victoria remained the longest-reigning British monarch, having spent more than 63 years on the throne. However, Prince Charles' own mother, Queen Elizabeth II, broke that record on September 9, 2015. His great-great-great-grandmother Victoria would be proud.

    The women in Charles' life

    Under this portrait of Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hangs a picture of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Prince Charles was reportedly very fond of his grandmother — so much so that he purchased this painting. It is merely a study done by recently deceased British portrait painter Michael Noakes. "It captures the essence of my grandmother's personality," Charles said.

    A refuge of peace

    Prince Charles helped design this circular space himself. It is a quiet and somewhat contemplative room, inspired by a traditional souk and decked out with cushions and low sofas under the four-meter-wide open canopy. The cedar pavilion was produced by Afghan artist Nasser Mansouri.

    Recovery through art

    One of Prince Charles' charitable organizations, "Turquoise Mountain," provides training programs in Afghanistan to artists and artisans. Abdul Matin Malekzada, whose bowls are on display in this image, is one of the 500 people who have benefited from the scheme. The organization has also helped restore 150 buildings in Kabul's historic Old Town that were destroyed during the war.

    Prince of canvases

    The Prince of Wales is also an artist in his own right. These two watercolor paintings are among several of the heir apparent's works that can be seen at the exhibition at Buckingham Palace, which continues until September 30.

    In the public eye

    The exhibition comes just a few months before Prince Charles' 70th birthday on November 14. As Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have taken more of a backseat in official affairs, the Prince of Wales and his sons, William, Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are increasingly getting involved in state occasions. The exhibition shows intimate aspects of the heir apparent's life.

    Author: Julia Hitz (ss)


Having high tea with the British queen might be a joy of life that only few people ever get to experience. An exhibition at Buckingham Palace, however, invites visitors to see some of the more intimate personal belongings of the Prince of Wales and thus get to feel a little closer to the royal family. 

"The Prince's favorite art works will be shown alongside works created by young artists supported by three charities which he has founded and is patron of," the Royal Collection Trust says about the "Prince and Patron" art show. Among the 100 artifacts are family pictures, royal portraits, and even a cloak said to have belonged to Napoleon himself. Prince Charles curated the exhibition himself and even included some of his own art works.

Visiting Buckingham Palace

Each summer, the queen leaves Buckingham Palace in London to spend the warmer months of the year in Scotland, at her private estate at Balmoral. During this time, Buckingham Palace opens its doors to visitors to visitors, with various exhibitions on display at locations like The Queen's Gallery and The State Rooms. 

"Prince and Patron" continues to welcome visitors until September 30. Shortly thereafter, Charles will celebrate his 70th birthday, on November 14.

jhi,ss/tj (dpa/royalcollection.org.uk)

