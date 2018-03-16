Visit the new DW website

Brigitte Bardot

The French actress, singer and fashion model Brigitte Bardot is an iconic star of the 1950s and 1960s who later became an animal rights activist.

Brigitte Bardot was born on September 28, 1934. She became one of the most famous sex symbols of French cinema in the 1950s, and was often referred to by her initials, B.B. After retiring from show business in 1973, she got involved as an animal rights activist. More recently, she also caused controversy as a sympathizer of the French far-right.

Isabelle Huppert at the 'Eva' photo call during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 17, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. |

12 'grandes dames' of French cinema 16.03.2018

Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, Jeanne Moreau: Hardly any other country has so many grandes dames of cinema as France. Here are some of the country's most unforgettable artists — and those who might still become one.
FILES - A picture taken on September 27, 2007 shows French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot posing at the Elysee palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, France's 1960s screen icon, received a 15,000-euro (23,000 dollar) fine on June 3, 2008 for inciting hatred against Muslims. AFP PHOTO ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacks the #MeToo movement 18.01.2018

Brigitte Bardot has denounced the #MeToo movement as "hypocritical and ridiculous," following fellow French star Catherine Deneuve's controversial defense of men's right to "hit on women."
Provinciale, La (1952) Gina Lollobrigida Gemma Foresi (Gina Lollobrigida) fuehrt eine langweilige Ehe mit einem versponnenen Professor. Regie: Mario Soldati , |

10 European film icons from the post-war era 03.07.2017

Screen legend Gina Lollobrigida, one of Italy's most celebrated actresses, turns 90 on July 4. Her career paved the way for many, including her rivals. Here's a look at 10 timeless European icons.
Sendung Euromaxx 10.02.2017 Titel: Euromaxx High 5 Liebe Copy: DW

Love is in the air 13.02.2017

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Euromaxx ranks its top five declarations of love that are guaranteed not to leave you cold – among them from Gunter Sachs, Queen Victoria and Sinéad O‘Connor.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot and her husband, German playboy Gunter Sachs pose just before boarding a chartered airplane on their honeymoon in Las Vegas on July 14, 1966. They were married early this morning at the home of a Las Vegas lawyer. (AP Photo/David F. Smith) |

5 declarations of love that'll move you to tears 10.02.2017

Grab the tissues. Even those who've written off Valentine's Day will need one for these moving declarations of love. After all, who could turn down a marriage proposal involving 1,000 roses?

ARCHIV 2015+++++++Juliette Greco, French singing icon and one of the last living links to the post-war Parisian Latin Quarter jazz scene, performs on stage for the opening of the 39th edition of 'Le Printemps de Bourges' music festival in on April 24, 2015 in Bourges. Muse of the philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and confidante of the writer Francoise Sagan, Greco has continued to sing and perform throughout the years. AFP PHOTO / GUILLAUME SOUVANT (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images) * 7. Februar 1927 in Montpellier (c) Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant

8 great chanson singers 07.02.2017

Paris was the center of chanson in the 20th century, but now, chanson fever has spread across the whole country. From Juliette Gréco to Zaz, here are the most outstanding chanson singers.
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2013 file photo, French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel attends a ceremony in Paris. Rykiel, whose relaxed striped sweaters helped liberate women from their stuffy suits and who went on to run a global fashion empire, has died at 86, according to the French president's office.(Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP, File) | picture-alliance/dpa/C.Hartmann

'Queen of knits' fashion pioneer Sonia Rykiel dies, aged 86 25.08.2016

The so-called Poor Boy Sweater was Sonia Rykiel's breakthrough in the 1960s. Her sweaters were worn by stars like Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn. The French designer has passed away at age 86.
Birigitte Bardot wird 80

Brigitte Bardot turns 80 28.09.2014

Sex symbol and screen star, animal rights activist and sympathizer of the French right: Brigitte Bardot has become a controversial personality throughout her life. On Sunday she celebrated her 80th birthday.
French film star Gerard Depardieu, wearing a local costume, shows his passport during a ceremony in the town of Saransk in the Mordoviya Republic, southeast of Moscow, January 6, 2013. Depardieu received a hug from Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a new Russian passport on Sunday after abandoning his homeland to avoid a new tax rate for millionaires. REUTERS/Yulia Chestnova (RUSSIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Annoyed French stars seek exile in Russia 08.01.2013

Actor Gerard Depardieu has defected to Russia, on tax grounds. Brigitte Bardot wants to do the same, in apparent criticism of France's animal rights record. Does this mark a trend among French actors?
Former actress and now animals rights activist Brigitte Bardot smiles after a meeting on the environment with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, unseen, at the Elysee Palace, Thursday Sept. 27, 2007 in Paris. (ddp images/AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Bardot threatens to follow Depardieu to Russia 04.01.2013

Former screen siren Brigitte Bardot is threatening to join actor Gerard Depardieu in seeking a Russian passport unless plans to put down two elephants are thrown out. She referred to France as an "animal cemetery."
ARCHIV: Die Schauspielerin Brigitte Bardot und ihr Mann Gunter Sachs, aufgenommen im August 1966. Der Fotograf Gunter Sachs ist tot. Der 78-Jaehrige erschoss sich am Samstag (07.05.11) in seinem Haus in Gstaad in der Schweiz, wie ein Polizeisprecher der Nachrichtenagentur dapd am Sonntag (08.05.11) sagte. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: AP/dapd

Photographer and 'playboy' Gunter Sachs commits suicide 08.05.2011

Germany's legendary photographer and playboy of the 1960s, Gunter Sachs, has reportedly committed suicide in his home in the Swiss town of Gstaad.