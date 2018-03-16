The French actress, singer and fashion model Brigitte Bardot is an iconic star of the 1950s and 1960s who later became an animal rights activist.

Brigitte Bardot was born on September 28, 1934. She became one of the most famous sex symbols of French cinema in the 1950s, and was often referred to by her initials, B.B. After retiring from show business in 1973, she got involved as an animal rights activist. More recently, she also caused controversy as a sympathizer of the French far-right.