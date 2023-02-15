  1. Skip to content
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside St George's Hall, Liverpool, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey
A candle-lit vigil was organized in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on SaturdayImage: Peter Powell/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

Brianna Ghey: UK charges 2 teens over murder of trans girl

16 minutes ago

The 16-year-old transgender girl, Brianna Ghey, was found dead on Saturday in a park in northwest England. Police said they charged two 15-year-old suspects.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUvm

Police in the northwestern English country of Cheshire said on Wednesday that two teenagers were charged over the murder of 16-year-old transgender girl Brianna Ghey.

The two 15-year-old suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested on Sunday and are to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court later in the day.

Ghey's body was discovered on Saturday afternoon with stab wounds in a park in Culceth, near Warrington, which lies between the cities of Liverpool and Manchester.

The motive for Brianna's murder is not yet known although Cheshire Police said one line of inquiry includes "whether this was a hate crime."

Vigils held for murdered teen

On Tuesday, people gathered for vigils in the southwestern city of Bristol and in Liverpool, while further events will be held for the teenager — who had a large social media following — in the coming days,

In a statement, Ghey's family said she was a "much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister."

"She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind," they added.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

A crowd-funding page set up on GoFundMe to help support Ghey's family collected 75,000 pounds ($91,000), after just one day.

kb/fb (Reuters, AFP)

