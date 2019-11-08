Brexit: EU initiates action against UK over commissioner

The European Commission said on Thursday it's initiating infringement proceedings against the UK due to its failure to nominate a candidate for EU commissioner.

"As the Guardian of the Treaties, the European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," the Commission said in a statement.

It added that London has time until next Friday, November 22, to respond.

The short deadline is necessary to allow the commission's president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, to take office as soon as possible, the Commission noted.

A lengthy legal procedure

Von der Leyen has twice asked the UK to nominate someone since Brexit was delayed to January 31. But London said it does not intend to nominate a candidate for the Commission before the UK's upcoming general election, set to take place on December 12.

"We have written to the EU to confirm that preelection guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period," said a UK official on Thursday. It means that current UK commissioner Julian King may be the UK's final European commissioner.

The new European Commission was initially scheduled to take office on November 1, but it's now expected to happen on December 1.

Von der Leyen has had legal advice that she will not be breaking the law by assembling her team without a UK commissioner.

Sending a letter of formal notice is the first step in a lengthy legal procedure if the Commission deems a member state to be in contravention of EU rules. In the final stages of an infringement procedure the EU Commission can refer such a case to the bloc's highest court, which can in turn impose financial penalties.

sri, ed/msh (dpa, AFP)

