Breaking Waves: Art with Drone-Borne Lights

Malik Harris: Germany´s Eurovision Song Entry

24-year-old German-American Malik Harris has one goal: winning this year´s Eurovision Song Contest. On May 14th, Malik Harris aims to convince both the jury and audience with his own song "Rockstars".

Haggis: Scotland’s National Dish

This dish might take quite some getting-used-to for non-Scots, but in its land of origin, it_s achieved cult status. Haggis is made with cooked innards, oatmeal and spices.

Viennese Chic: The Fashion Designs by Susanne Bisovsky

"Viennese chic" is how Austrian fashion designer Susanne Bisovsky describes her style. She is giving traditional costumes an avant-garde makeover with her unique and colorful touch.

Ice-cold Pleasures: Arctic Surfing

The Lofoten archipelago in northern Norway is considered a magnet for extreme surfers who are willing to enter the freezing Norwegian Sea. They are rewarded with excellent conditions for riding the waves.

