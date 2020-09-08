Breaking Waves: Art with Drone-Borne Lights

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Dutch artist duo Drift entertained viewers with their spectacular light show above Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall. They also discovered some of the challenges of working with drones in public spaces.
Malik Harris: Germany´s Eurovision Song Entry
24-year-old German-American Malik Harris has one goal: winning this year´s Eurovision Song Contest. On May 14th, Malik Harris aims to convince both the jury and audience with his own song "Rockstars".
Haggis: Scotland’s National Dish
This dish might take quite some getting-used-to for non-Scots, but in its land of origin, it_s achieved cult status. Haggis is made with cooked innards, oatmeal and spices.
Viennese Chic: The Fashion Designs by Susanne Bisovsky
"Viennese chic" is how Austrian fashion designer Susanne Bisovsky describes her style. She is giving traditional costumes an avant-garde makeover with her unique and colorful touch.
Ice-cold Pleasures: Arctic Surfing
The Lofoten archipelago in northern Norway is considered a magnet for extreme surfers who are willing to enter the freezing Norwegian Sea. They are rewarded with excellent conditions for riding the waves.
