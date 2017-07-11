 ′Brazilian Escobar′ and a Turkish jet filled with cocaine | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 12.04.2022

Europe

'Brazilian Escobar' and a Turkish jet filled with cocaine

A jet full of cocaine in Brazil shows Turkey's increasing role in global drug trafficking. The UN drugs agency says the cocaine is sent via Turkey to EU countries, as well as Eastern European and Middle Eastern nations.

An airplane stands on the tarmac with rows of suitcases open to show packs of cocaine in the foreground.

The seized Turkish jet belonging to Istanbul-based ACM Air charter company

On August 4, 2021, Brazilian federal police boarded a jet registered with the Istanbul-based ACM Air charter company in the northern city of Fortaleza. The private jet, which bore the tail code TC-GVA, was carrying one Belgian-Spanish passenger, four Turkish crew members and, police discovered, 1.3 tons of cocaine in 24 suitcases, with a market value of €45.6 million. 

According to documents seen by DW, the jet had begun its journey in Malaga, Spain, and, after clearing inbound customs in Fortaleza, Brazil, flew to Ribeirao Preto, where it was scheduled to pick up four passengers bound for Brussels with a stop in Portugal. But, when it was raided by Brazilian police in Fortaleza, the only passenger was a man named Angel Gonzalez Valdez. 

Footage of the raid was broadcast by media across Brazil and Latin America, as well as in Spain, Belgium and Turkey, and shared on social media by Turkish opposition politicians and prominent Brazilians abroad. 

By the end of the year, Valdez would die of cancer in custody, the pilot would be sent back to Turkey, where he was charged for his role in the suspected cocaine trafficking, and the Turkish press would be asking how a formerly state-owned jet — indeed, the plane that had carried President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to safety during the 2016 coup — had ended up stuffed with drugs and impounded in Brazil. 

Trafficking via Turkey 

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Turkey is increasingly becoming a transit point for global cocaine trafficking. From 2014 to 2020, the amount of cocaine seized in the country rose almost fivefold, according to the UNODC. In 2020, about 2 tons were captured.  

Antoine Vella, a researcher with UNODC, told DW that Turkish traffickers are acquiring a greater share of the European cocaine market, with Turkey mostly used as a transit country for cocaine destined for southeastern and eastern Europe. "Large quantities have been seized in individual cases, both in Turkey and in Latin American countries en route to Turkey in 2020 and 2021," Vella said. 

Cocaine is trafficked to Turkey both via air couriers and maritime shipments. "Air couriers often use Istanbul airport to land and may travel from South America as well as Africa," Vella said. "The recent increase is likely driven by the maritime shipments." 

Map: routes of cocaine from Latin America to Turkey, from Colombia, Peru and Bolivia

'Brazilian Pablo Escobar' 

Documents and information obtained by DW suggest that a former Brazilian military police officer named Sergio Roberto de Carvalho may have been behind the Turkish plane that was seized in Fortaleza. According to media reports, Brazilian police also suspect's Carvalho's involvement. Malaga, the point of departure for the Turkish airplane's flight to Brazil, is known to be a base that he has used previously.  

Carvalho, aka "the Brazilian Pablo Escobar," is one of the world's principal drug barons and purportedly trafficked nearly 50 tons of cocaine to Europe from 2018 through 2021. According to Spanish media, he was living in Spain with a fake Surinamese passport in the name of "Paul Wouter." Carvalho was detained as Wouter when the Spanish police confiscated a cargo of 1.7 tons of cocaine — in Paul Wouter's name — on a ship inbound from Suriname. 

A man with grey hair looks at his smartphone in front of a grassy bank.

Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, known as the "Brazilian Pablo Escobar"

 

Because "Wouter" had a clean record, Carvalho made bail after four months, paying a fee of €200,000 while the case went through court. After almost two years and just before the court was to present its final judgment in August 2020, Carvalho's lawyer presented the judge with a death certificate declaring that "Wouter" had died and been cremated. The case was put on hold.  

Months later, according to media reports, the Brazilian police informed Spanish authorities and Interpol that Paul Wouter was, in fact, Carvalho, and that he had left Spain with a different passport after having plastic surgery. Interpol initiated simultaneous operations targeting Carvalho's organization in Brazil, Spain, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and Colombia. Carvalho himself, however, escaped. 

Police found passports for multiple identities at his home in Portugal, as well as a van filled with €12 million in cash. Portuguese police believe that the van was intended as intended as an exit plan.  

A source told DW that the three passengers missing from the plane in Fortaleza were relatives of Carvalho's who had decided not to board at the last minute. The source said the Brazilian Escobar was known to have used companies in Dubai, Brazil, Portugal and elsewhere to launder billions of dollars. Sources also said Carvalho was using business connections in Turkey to launder money. 

Watch video 07:36

Brazil: The drug lord turned preacher

Suspicions in Fortaleza 

Employees with ground handlers Lider Aviacao at the airport in Fortaleza testified that the client had insisted on paying ACM Air the €160,000 for the charter flight in cash. The employees also testified that the jet had taxied to a hangar other than the one designated. Contacted by DW, ACM Air employees did not reveal what was used to pay the bill for the jet, which the company had bought from the Turkish state.

A Turkish-language bill for the charter flight from Brazil

A Turkish-language bill shows the fee and departure for the ACM Flight

 

Angel Gonzalez Valdez, the lone passenger, was arrested, along with the Turkish pilot, Veli D. — whose full name is not being used as he has not been convicted of a crime — and the Turkish crew was interrogated. Valdez's attorney told DW that Valdez said that the pilot bore primary responsibility for the drugs onboard.  

"At the hospital, Angel admitted he didn't know much about the operation and he just followed the pilot's orders," said the attorney, Maria das Dores Goncalvez Cavalcante. 

Turkish flying license in credit card format with blurred picture of the holder

Retired Turkish Air Force pilot Veli D. flew the jet seized in Brazil with 1.3 tons of cocaine

The €160,000 would have been a hefty bill for a solo flight for the 61-year-old Valdez, an engineer who, according to documents examined by DW, had twice declared bankruptcy. On top of that, his attorney said, Valdez, who died in custody of terminal cancer on October 24, told her in September that he would leave €500,000, paid by a third party, to his family. 

After almost four months in custody in Brazil, the pilot, a retired Turkish Air Force officer, was released for lack of evidence — only to be detained when he arrived back in Turkey on December 26, 2021, and charged four days later. One day after the pilot's arrest, Seyhmus Ozkan, the owner of ACM Air, was arrested in Turkey.

A document in Portuguese describes Valdez's cancer

A leaked document describes Valdez's health while jailed on suspicion of trafficking

 

That week, leaked pictures of Ozkan with the Turkish interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, and Ethem Sancak, a businessman with close ties to Erdogan, triggered a nationwide scandal. Ozkan's sister, Cigdem Ozkan, was also a parliamentary candidate for Erdogan's Justice and Development Party in 2015. 

Two men in front of a portrait of Turkish President Precep Tayyip Erdogan

Ozkan (right) was close to prominent Turkish politicians, including the interior minister

Cocaine's long journey 

The most recently reported seizure of cocaine en route to Turkey from Latin America came in February, when approximately 44 kilograms (97 pounds) of pure cocaine were seized in a banana container during inspections carried out at the port in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In fact, Ecuador is a name that comes up frequently in reports of cocaine shipments to Turkey.

In June, 1.3 tons, also from Ecuador, were seized in Turkey's southern province of Mersin — the largest single haul of cocaine ever seized on Turkish soil. That would have been eclipsed had a shipment of 4.9 tons en route to Turkey not been seized at Colombia's Buenaventura Port in 2020. 

Ecuador's biggest port, Puerto Bolivar, is managed by the Turkish company Yilport, which is owned by the Erdogan associate Yuksel Yildirim. According to Yilport's website, the agreement to modernize and run the port was signed during Erdogan's 2016 official visit to Ecuador, with then President Rafael Correa also looking on. 

Most cocaine seized in or en route to Turkey is destined for distribution within other countries in Europe and the Middle East, but the domestic market is also growing, though it still pales with sales in EU countries such as Spain, the Netherlands and Germany. The Turkish Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (TUBIM), a unit attached to the Turkish National Police, would not give specifics about the amount of cocaine passing through Turkey annually, or how it is then distributed abroad. 

As of 2018, according to the UNODC, the prevalence of Turks aged 15-64 who used cocaine was about five in 10,000. Nevertheless, the number of cocaine seizures rose almost fivefold from 2014 to 2017, from about 700 per year to nearly 4,000. Turkish authorities arrested almost 4,500 people in connection with cocaine-related offenses in 2020. 

"It cannot be excluded that demand from an emerging domestic market may be contributing to increasing flows towards Turkey," the UNODC's Vella said. "These developments appear to form part of a broader pattern of expansion of the cocaine market and diversification of routes and actors observed in recent years." 

Map: cocaine routes into Europe via air and by sea, through Turkey and other countries

Investigations continue in Brazil and Turkey into who was behind the suitcases of cocaine seized from the ACM jet in Fortaleza. The extent of Brazilian Escobar Carvalho's network within Turkey remains murky. And the pilot, Veli D., and ACM owner Ozkan remain in jail.  

The jet itself, used by Turkish prime ministers and presidents since 1988 until it was sold to ACM in 2017, has returned to official duty — in the fleet of the Brazilian federal police. 

Edited by: Aydın Üstünel, Jülide Danisman and Milan Gagnon

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Open air drug den

    Cracolandia is situated in Sao Paulo's historic city center. Crack, the dangerous drug after which this down-at-heel neighborhood is named, first emerged here in 1990. Since then, the number of drug users has exploded in the South American city. In 2019, some 57,000 drug users from this neighborhood alone were treated — though this only represents the tip of the iceberg.

  • Brasilien Cracolandia

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Drugs around the clock

    Visitors to Cracolandia soon realize why this neighborhood is named after the infamous drug. Dealers sell the substance in broad daylight, for less than the equivalent of a euro per dose. What may look like a regular weekday market is actually a major open air drug market, with users inhabiting nearby traffic islands and parks.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Roof, Work and Treatment

    Flavio Falcone is one of the few non-users who works in Cracolandia. He runs a rehabilitation program called Teto, Trampo, Tratamento — or Roof, Work and Treatment — designed to help users get their lives back on track. But many refuse treatment.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Breaking down barriers

    That's why in 2012, Falcone began donning a clown outfit before heading out onto the streets of Cracolandia. He says being dressed up makes strangers more open to engaging with him. Whereas as a doctor, some may be more hesitant to reach out.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Bringing smiles to their faces

    Together with actress Andrea Macera, Falcone manages to cheer up some of the residents of Cracolandia. This young man — pictured in the center — was born in the neighborhood.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Earning trust

    Falcone says part of his role is to treat drug users respectfully, earning their trust and learning about their personal problems — something they may not ordinarily divulge to doctors. With this information, he says, he can determine on a case-by-case basis how individuals can be helped.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Inked

    Jailson Antonio de Oliveira is one of those who opened up to Palhaco, or clown, Falcone. He says that "thanks to Flavio Falcone I am now living a better life." He's managed to kick his drug addiction and now lives with his girlfriend. He is incredibly thankful for Falcone's help. The Palhaco tattoo on his wrist bears testimony to his gratitude.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Homeless amid the pandemic

    The number of homeless people has spiked in Brazil ever since the coronavirus outbreak began. When the government axed emergency funding for the poor in late 2020, matters worsened. In Cracolandia, many people — drug users and non-drug users alike — now have to make do with basic plastic shelters.

  • Bildergalerie Brasilien Sao Paolo | Cracolândia | Drogensucht, als Clown kostümierter Arzt

    A clown in Sao Paulo’s 'Cracolandia'

    Human frailty

    Falcone chose the clown character also because of its tragicomic nature. He says this captures the essence of life in Cracolandia. "Clowns are about revealing mistakes," he says. This, Falcone says, speaks to all those who have been tempted to use drugs and are now being failed by the Brazilian state.

    Author: Jan D. Walter


