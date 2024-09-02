Brazil: Supreme Court upholds blocking Elon Musk's X

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision one of its justices had taken last week. X had missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil, one of its biggest markets.

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday upheld a decision to suspend Elon Musk's social media platform X in the country, according to the court's website.

Last Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the platform blocked.

Since the decision, Musk and his supporters have tried to paint de Moraes as a renegade and an authoritarian censor of political speech.

Why is X blocked in Brazil?

De Moraes' decision came after X, formerly Twitter, failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company in Brazil by a certain deadline.

Brazilian law requires all internet companies to have a legal representative in the country. This ensures someone can be notified of legal decisions and is qualified to take any requisite action.

However, earlier this month, X removed its legal representative from Brazil after de Moraes threatened her with arrest.

In the decision last Friday, de Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in Brazil until the company complies with all related court orders.

They include not only the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil but also the payment of fines amounting to 18.5 million reais (roughly $3.28 million, €3 million).

About 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month, according to market research group Emarketer.

