Brazil: Priest fights COVID-related poverty

But Monsignor Júlio Lancellotti is fighting homelessness, and advocating for Brazil's neglected citizens.

Fungi and Their Fantastic Superpowers

Fungi are beautiful, largely invisible and essential for life on Earth. They’re capable of some pretty astonishing feats. They can treat soils contaminated with oils and radioactive elements, and could even be used to build houses in the future.

Ghana: sustainable cocoa farming

Ghana is the second largest cocoa exporter in the world. Old plantations, dying trees and increased droughts have made life difficult for the country’s cocoa planters. A Dutch NGO is helping them to develop sustainable farming methods.

