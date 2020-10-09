Brazil: Priest fights COVID-related poverty

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Homelessness has been a problem in São Paulo for years, and the pandemic has widened the gap between the city’s rich and poor even more.
But Monsignor Júlio Lancellotti is fighting homelessness, and advocating for Brazil's neglected citizens.
Also on Global 3000:
Fungi and Their Fantastic Superpowers
Fungi are beautiful, largely invisible and essential for life on Earth. They’re capable of some pretty astonishing feats. They can treat soils contaminated with oils and radioactive elements, and could even be used to build houses in the future.
Ghana: sustainable cocoa farming
Ghana is the second largest cocoa exporter in the world. Old plantations, dying trees and increased droughts have made life difficult for the country’s cocoa planters. A Dutch NGO is helping them to develop sustainable farming methods.
