Brazil: Mudslides kill scores of people in Rio de Janeiro state

At least 94 people have died after heavy rains triggered mudslides in the hilly town of Petropolis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, local government officials said on Wednesday.

The hilly town, just north of the city of Rio de Janeiro, is a popular tourist destination.

The town received a little more than 10 inches of rain (29 centimeters) in three hours on Tuesday destroying homes as everyday life ground to a halt.

Residents endured great losses

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who departed for Russia Monday, told reporters from Moscow that he intends to "offer the mayor what we can."

He said he would release federal funds to help "restore traffic in the region." Bolsonaro tweeted about the tragedy on Tuesday as well, offering prayers for those impacted by the rains.

Officials shocked by damage

"The situation is almost like war... cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still," Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told reporters from the affected region.

Residents recover some of their belongings from their houses

Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning. More than 300 people had to leave their homes and were moved to schools and temporary shelters.

The fire department and local civil defense teams have been working round the clock to search for survivors.

Assessing the extent of disaster

Social media footage showed badly damaged roads and buried homes.

Residents told news reporters they were distraught with the extent of the damage as torrential downpours swept away their homes.

People await news of their missing family members

Nearly 80 houses were impacted in Morro da Oficina neighborhood, officials said.

Deadly floods and heavy downpour, a recurrence since December, in northeastern Brazil and Sao Paulo state, have threatened to delay harvests in the region.

