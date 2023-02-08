  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Miners stand on a boat on the Uraricoera River where an illegal mining camp operates
Many illegal gold miners fled their camps before the clearing operation beganImage: Edmar Barros/AP/picture alliance
Human RightsBrazil

Brazil launches operation against miners on indigenous land

15 minutes ago

More than 20,000 illegal miners who have occupied the Indigenous Yanomami people's reservation, bringing disease and exploitation to one of the most isolated groups in the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NFhT

Brazilian authorities have launched a raid on illegal gold miners who have been illegally operating in mineral-rich territory belonging to the Indigenous Yanomami people, they said on Wednesday.

Armed agents from the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), along with support from the National Indian Foundation (Funai), began their operations on Monday in the country's northernmost province of Roraima.

The more than 20,000 illegal miners who have occupied the Yanomami reservation — Brazil's biggest with an area comparable to that of Portugal — have brought disease, sexual abuse, and armed violence to the region which is home to one of the most isolated groups in the world.

The miners, many of whom are poor and have to walk for days with just flip-flops and a backpack of food, are involved in gold dredging, often using toxic mercury to separate the gold.

A miner from the Yanomami territory shows small pieces of gold
The draw of gold has attracted thousand of poor Brazilians to the isolated region for yearsImage: Edmar Barros/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Agents destroy miners' equipment

Ibama said armed forces had set up checkpoints around the region to interrupt the arrival of supplies for the miners. Seized food and equipment will now supply the federal agents manning the blockade.

They said that they had found a helicopter, a plane, and a bulldozer as well as makeshift lodges and hangars. They destroyed them all.

The agents also seized two guns and 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of fuel. No further boats carrying fuel or equipment will be allowed to pass the Ibama blockade.

More blockades are set to go up as the operation continues which is expected to last for months — despite reports of many miners fleeing the area into neighboring French Guiana, Suriname, and Guyana ahead of time.

Yanomami suffering starvation and disease

The operation to clear out the miners follows the re-election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, to the presidency who had made it a pledge after years of encouragement of the illegal activity under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The Yanomami are estimated to number around 30,000, many of whom are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria after years of wildcat mining.

A Yanomami baby, held by the mother, who were both transported via an airplane to receive medical treatment, arrive at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista
Illegal mining has taken a disastrous toll on the wellbeing of the Yanomami peopleImage: Edmar Barros/AP/picture alliance

The federal government in Brasilia has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people.

Some 700 starving and sick Yanomami people have been taken to a temporary medical facility in the nearby city of Boa Vista — three times the capacity — after miners had raided four health clinics inside their territory.

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People carry crates of water and bread in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 11,000

Catastrophe3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Angela Merkel waves before receiving the Felix Houphouet Boigny price in Yamoussoukro

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

Migration1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Woman working on an Indonesian palm oil plantation

Can the EU succeed on closing Indonesia trade deal?

Can the EU succeed on closing Indonesia trade deal?

Business6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

LiteratureFebruary 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A dinghy full of refugees being rescued by a Spanish NGO, Open Arms, off the Libyan coast.

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire on a street, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

Catastrophe4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesman, in a DW interview

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

Conflicts22 hours ago17:48 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage