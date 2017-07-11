Brazil election updates: Polls open as Lula and Bolsonaro vie for presidency

Polling is underway in the most divisive election in decades

158 million voters deciding Brazil's future direction

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro trailing in last pre-election poll

Poll suggests Leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could win in first round

This article was last updated at 13:40 GMT/UTC.

Bolsonaro evades question on possible defeat

As he cast his vote on Sunday morning, Bolsonaro said that "clean elections have to be respected."

The far-right incumbent, who has repeatedly alleged Brazil's electronic voting system is plagued by fraud — without evidence — did not directly answer journalists' questions on whether he would respect the result if he loses.

He said he was confident he would win despite polls showing Lula with a double-digit lead.

Lula casts vote, seeks a return to 'normal'

Lula told supporters he is running for president "to get the country back to normal" after four years under far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

"We don't want more hate, more discord. We want a country at peace," said the 76-year-old ex-president after casting his vote.

"This country needs to recover the right to be happy," he added.

Lula’s supporters hope for historic comeback

Polls open in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown

Brazilians began casting ballots Sunday in a polarizing election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. Brasilia time (1000 GMT) and will stay open until 5 p.m.

After a campaign that left the South American giant deeply divided, all eyes are on whether Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010 can win in a single round, without going to a runoff on October 30.

There are also concerns over whether Bolsonaro, who has alleged fraud in Brazil's electronic voting system, will accept the result.

There's no proven history of significant electoral fraud since Brazil moved to electronic voting ion 1996, whereas the old system was notoriously prone to manipulation.

Brazil heads to polls after polarized election campaign

mm/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)