  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Press freedomIsrael-Hamas warRussia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheBrazil

Brazil: Death toll rises as record flooding continues

May 4, 2024

Dozens of people are dead or missing as days of heavy rain unleash torrential flooding in southern Brazil. Tens of thousands have been displaced amid widespread damage to houses and transport infrastructure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fVDl
Flooded streets amid stately architecture in Porto Alegre, Brazil
The capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, has been hard-hit by the floodingImage: Gilvan Rocha/Agencia Brasil/picture alliance

At least 39 people have been killed in floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul following days of torrential rain, civil defense authorities said late on Friday.

They said another 68 were missing.

Flooding in Porto Alegre
The severe flooding is partly driven by climate change, experts sayImage: Gilvan Rocha/Agencia Brasil/picture alliance

What do we know about the flood catastrophe?

Rising waters brought about by heavy rain since Monday have struck more than 265 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, with more than 24,000 people forced to abandon their homes.

Houses and bridges have been damaged and many roads have been rendered unusable by the deluge.

A hydroelectric dam located between the municipality of Cotipora and the city of Bento Goncalves partially burst on Thursday, causing a 2-meter-high (6.6-foot-high) wave that aggravated flood damage in the region.

More than 2,000 civilian rescue workers and more than 900 soldiers have been deployed to the region to help with rescue efforts.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the disaster one of the worst floods in the country's history.

"Never in the history of Brazil has there been so much rain in one place," the president, commonly known as Lula, said at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the capital, Brasilia.

Climate experts say human-made global warming is driving an increase in such extreme weather events around the world, with the atmosphere currently made even more unstable by the  periodic weather system El Nino.

tj/sms (dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An aerial view shows flooded areas in Encantado city, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Dozens dead after record flooding in Brazil

Dozens dead after record flooding in Brazil

At least 37 people have been killed as southern Brazil endures its worst flooding in over 80 years. Rescuers are battling torrential rains in search of missing people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
CatastropheMay 3, 202401:43 min