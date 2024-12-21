Brazil: Bus collides with truck, leaving over 30 dead

The bus had been traveling from Sau Paulo with 45 passengers when it collided with a truck. A passenger vehicle then also collided with both vehicles.

A passenger bus and a truck collided on Saturday on a highway in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, leaving at least 38 people dead.

The bus reportedly set off from Sao Paulo, headed for the northeastern state of Bahia, and was carrying some 45 passengers. All 38 the victims of the crash were on the bus, while the remaining passengers were taken to the hospital.

Gov. Romeu Zema wrote on X that he ordered "full mobilization" of the Minas Gerais government to assist the victims.

"We are working to ensure that families of the victims are supported to face this tragedy in the most humane way possible, especially as it comes just before Christmas," Zema said.

According to the country's Ministry of Transportation, more than 10,000 people died in traffic accidents in Brazil in 2024.

A passenger car was also involved in the accident, becoming trapped under the truck. Image: Minas Gerais Fire Department/Handout/AFP

Cause of crash unclear

A passenger car with three occupants also collided with the bus, but all three people survived.

Local authorities said a forensic investigation will be required to determine the accident's cause, as witnesses provided differing accounts.

Some told rescue teams that the bus blew a tire, which may have caused the driver to lose control and collide with the truck. But others at the scene said that a granite block belonging to the truck fell on the road and hit the bus, the fire department added.

Fire and rescue officials also said that the truck driver fled the scene.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed support for the investigation and mourned the lives lost.

"I deeply mourn and extend my prayers to the families of the more than 30 victims of the accident in Teofilo Otoni, Minas Gerais. I pray for the recovery of the survivors of this terrible tragedy," Lula wrote on X.

