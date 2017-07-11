Bosnia elections: Moderate Croat, Bosnian candidates ahead in presidential race

Moderate Croat and Bosniak candidates Zeljko Komsic and Denis Becirevic were in the lead of the Bosnian elections held earlier on Sunday, according to preliminary results provided by the mainstream Party of Democratic Action (SDA).

The SDA said that Becirevic of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was ahead of its own leader Bakir Izetbegovic, garnering 56.5% of the votes.

Komsic, who leads the Democratic Front (DF) party, meanwhile secured 70.7% of the votes, as per the SDA results, which factored in 80% of the counted votes. He therefore secures a fourth term in the country's tripartite presidency.

The election followed a campaign dominated by threats of secession, political infighting and ethnic tensions.

The Balkan country is going through arguably its worst political crisis since the end of its war in the 1990s.

How does Bosnia's tripartite presidency work?

The election was held primarily to cast ballots for the country's tripartite presidency.

Bosnia's president's role is shared by one Bosniak, one Serb and one Croat, who each serve a four-year term.

Three candidates were in the running for the Serb presidency, two for the Croat and three for the Bosniak position including SDA leader Bakir Izetbegovic — the son of the first president of independent Bosnia.

Voters have also picked the deputies of the federal parliament and a string of regional and local councils.

Bosnia remains divided between two largely autonomous regions: the Republika Srpska (RS) and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), which is shared by Bosniaks and Croats.

Elections in Bosnia: How divided is the country?

Bosnia's system of government was created as part of the 1995 Dayton peace agreement, brokered by the United States, which ended the Bosnian war but gave ethnic leaders the authority to retain the status quo.

Serb secession plan delayed

RS, the Serbian part, seeks secession from Bosnia. In December it voted to withdraw its representatives from the country's armed forces, tax system, and judiciary. The plan is currently on hold.

Long-serving Serb nationalist Milorad Dodik is seen by the West as the most destructive player in local politics and his party enjoys the support of Russia, Serbia and Hungary.

Dodik is seeking a third term as head of RS after completing a stint as one of the country's three presidents.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik

The country's Muslim Bosniaks were given the choice of voting for a disparate, 11-party coalition that is trying to unseat the rule of the mainstream SDA.

The SDA has largely dominated the politics in the tiny country for decades.

Croat nationalists have also been working to weaken Bosnian state institutions as a whole and warned they may block the formation of a government if moderate Zeljko Komsic wins the post of Croat presidency member.

Political infighting delays prospect of EU membership

More than a quarter-century after the war ended, hatred and mistrust persist.

The feuding has hobbled Bosnia's candidacy to become a member of the European Union.

Bosnia applied in 2016 but an EU assessment said entrenched structural problems, including weak rule of law, was holding the country back.

mm/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)