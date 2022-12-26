  1. Skip to content
A bonobo unwraps a colorful Christmas present at a popular zoo in Stuttgart city
Bonobos enjoy receiving giftsImage: Franziska Kraufmann/Wilhelma/picture alliance
OffbeatGermany

Bonobos showered with Christmas gifts at popular German zoo

11 minutes ago

Zookeepers in Germany's Stuttgart say bonobos love receiving gifts just as much as humans do... and they are willing to prove it. This Christmas, the animals got raisins and popcorn.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LRKW

Zookeepers at a popular zoological park in southwestern Germany showered bonobos with Christmas presents.

The bonobos at Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, the capital city of southwestern Germany's Baden-Württemberg state, were treated to snacks like raisins and popcorn.

Bonobos at Wilhelma zoo unwrap their Christmas presents
Bonobos at Wilhelma zoo get to the bottom of their Christmas presents Image: Franziska Kraufmann/Wilhelma/picture alliance

But the main purpose of the treats, which were put in boxes, were the colorful packages the bonobos had to unwrap.

"Great apes are very curious and like surprises," a spokesperson for the zoo told German press agency, DPA.

Bonobos are members of the great ape family and form complex social hierarchies. They are less aggressive than their close cousins chimpanzees and are more likely to share food and cooperate.

The Stuttgart zookeepers said the bonobos were regularly given treats. But Christmas was a special occasion, and the animals deserved to be entertained.

"They are just as happy to receive gifts as we are," the spokesperson added. 

Wilhelma is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Germany's state of Baden-Württemberg, with more than 2 million visitors annually. 

The report was written with the material by the German news agency DPA.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Destroyed theater in Mariupol

Ukraine updates: Kyiv aims for February peace summit

Conflicts10 hours ago
