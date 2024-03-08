Bonalu: A colorful festival for a Hindu goddess
The Bonalu festival in the Indian state of Telangana celebrates the Hindu goddess Mahakali with life-affirming rituals and processions. It also symbolizes the cultural unity of Telangana.
Gratitude and reverence
The festival originated in the 19th century after a cholera epidemic. At the time, survivors wanted to thank the goddess Mahakali for health and her protection, and believers now go on doing so. Mahakali is the goddess of time and death. The religious devotion lasts for the entire Hindu month of Ashada Masam, which is usually in July or August.
Tradition in a historic location
A transgender person performs during the Ashada Bonalu festival celebrations at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. The festival begins at this historic site and travels from there to other temples in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the state of Telangana.
Religious balance
A dancer balances decorated pots of cooked rice as an offering to the goddess Mahakali. Women prepare offerings of rice, milk and sugar in elaborately decorated pots. These are brought to the temple by people in colorful clothing. The festivities are accompanied by traditional drumming and dancing that emphasize the spiritual significance of the festival.
Divine procession
An artist dressed as the Hindu goddess Mahakali performs during a procession for the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad. The processions are led by Pothuraju, the symbolic brother of the goddess. The dancers drive away evil spirits and accompany the devotees with powerful performances. These processions are a highlight of the festival.
Fire and flame
Watch out, keep your distance — this procession includes a fire stunt. On the third Sunday, the festival reaches its climax at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad. Thousands of pilgrims gather to pray and make offerings. They want to express deep piety and experience joy as a community.
Symbol of cultural identity
Dancers and spectators are equally enthusiastic here. Locals and tourists come to experience spiritual and cultural diversity. Today, Bonalu symbolizes the cultural identity and unity of the southeastern state of Telangana, which became independent only in 2014 after a long struggle.
Spiritual cycle
The governor of the northern Indian state of Haryana takes part in the Ghatasthapana Ghatam procession with supporters — here in New Delhi. At the closing ceremony, priests make offerings and pray for the protection and prosperity of the community in the coming year. The goddess is asked to return and renew her blessings, completing the spiritual cycle.