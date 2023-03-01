  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Bola Tinubu at the Nigerian elections
Bola Tinubu arrived at a polling station alongside his wifeImage: James Oatway/REUTERS
PoliticsNigeria

Bola Tinubu declared Nigeria president: electoral commission

46 minutes ago

Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu has been announced as the winner of the presidential election in Nigeria. Opposition candidates have criticized the weekend's vote in Africa's largest democracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O5sN

Bola Tinubu from Nigeria's ruling party has won the country's presidential election, the electoral authority said in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The election was held over the weekend and the results have been disputed by the two main opposition candidates.

Tinubu is from the All Progressives Congress — the party of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari — and won with  8.8 million votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the INEC said Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar came second with 6.9 million votes.

Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, who scored a major upset in Tinubu's home state of Lagos, came third with 6.1 million votes.

According to Nigerian electoral law, the candidate with the most votes can automatically be declared the winner if they also receive 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the 36 states and the federal capital Abuja, which Tinubu managed to achieve.

Voting delays criticized

Voting in Africa's largest democracy was largely peaceful but plagued by long delays at many polling stations, which contributed to the slow release of results over several days.

International observers from noted major logistical problems and a lack of transparency from the INEC.

Abubakar and Obi alleged that vote count was manipulated and have called for fresh elections, but Nigeria's electoral commission dismissed these claims.

"Contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the states point to a free, fair and credible process," the INEC said.

Who is Bola Tinubu?

Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Since then, he has picked every subsequent winning candidate to run the tiny state that is home to Africa's biggest city, earning him a reputaiton as a political "godfather."

The biography on his campaign website says he was born in in Lagos in 1952 to a Muslim Yoruba family.

In the 1970s, he studied in the United States while working as a dishwasher, taxi driver and night guard.

After that, he returned to Nigeria to work in the oil industry.

Tinubu has as times appeared frail and with slurred speech on the campaign trail, but he has repeatedly dismissed any concerns about his health.

zc/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer. But the lack of operational oil refineries has left the industry in crisis, forcing the country to import fuel. Economists say the next government needs to diversify the economy.
BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Education13 hours ago02:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Culture14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Border fence with barbed wire

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Rebecca Ritters in the West Bank town of Hawara as military vehicles pass by

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Conflicts20 hours ago02:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Soccer16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

Conflicts16 hours ago02:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage