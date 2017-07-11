Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration orders immediate engine inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive Tuesday that requires US operators of aircraft using "certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines" to inspect these engines before flying.

"The FAA is taking this action as the result of a fan-blade failure that occurred Saturday on a Boeing 777-200 that had just departed from Denver International Airport," the agency said in a statement.

Pieces of an engine on a United Airlines flight from Denver to Hawaii broke off the aircraft shortly after takeoff and damaged property on ground. The plane was able to land safely.

How will the engines be inspected?

The National Transportation Safety Board said a cracked fan blade caused by metal fatigue caused the accident.

The ring of the engine narrowly avoided landing on a home in Denver

United subsequently grounded all 24 of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft, as Boeing reccomended suspending use of the planes while the FAA created an inspection protocol.

The FAA said that operators must "conduct a thermal acoustic image (TAI) inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine."

The technology can be used to detect cracks on the surfaces of fan blades, including areas that cannot be seen during a visual inspection.

The agency said the directive could be revised or extended "based on the initial results as we receive them, as well as other data gained from the ongoing investigation."

wmr/rs (Reuters, AFP)