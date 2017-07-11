Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration calls for emergency checks

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive on Sunday for Boeing 777 planes.

The directive requires the passenger planes to undergo "immediate, stepped-up inspections."

The FAA issued the emergency directive in the wake of an airline incident on Saturday.

Debris from a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 passenger plane fell onto a suburb of the US city of Denver after its right engine experienced failure shortly after takeoff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.