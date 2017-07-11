 Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration calls for emergency checks | News | DW | 21.02.2021

News

Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration calls for emergency checks

It follows an incident on Saturday involving a Boeing 777-200. The plane experienced engine failure, causing debris to fall on a Denver suburb.

People look over debris that fell off a plane that shed parts over a neighborhood in Broomfield

Debris from a Boeing 777-200 plane rained down on a Denver suburb on Saturday

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive on Sunday for Boeing 777 planes.

The directive requires the passenger planes to undergo "immediate, stepped-up inspections."

The FAA issued the emergency directive in the wake of an airline incident on Saturday.

Debris from a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 passenger plane fell onto a suburb of the US city of Denver after its right engine experienced failure shortly after takeoff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

