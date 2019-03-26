 Boeing 737 slides into Florida river with no fatalities | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Boeing 737 slides into Florida river with no fatalities

A Boeing passenger jet has crashed into a Florida river after attempting to land during a storm. One official said it was "a miracle" none of the 143 people on board suffered critical injuries.

A Boeing 737 in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville

A charter plane traveling from Cuba to the US state of Florida overshot a runway at a Jacksonville military base and skidded into a river, officials said.

The Jacksonville sheriff's office tweeted that all 143 people on board were "alive and accounted for."

Twenty-one people were injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, said on Twitter that US President Donald Trump had called him to offer help.

"No fatalities reported. We are all in this together," Curry said.

The Boeing 737 ended up in shallow water in the St. John's River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville after attempting to land there during a thunder storm on Friday night.

Read more: Boeing slashes 737 MAX output after deadly crashes

Capt. Michael Connor, the commanding officer of NAS Jacksonville, said the plane had been carrying a mix of civilian and military personnel from the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

"I think it is a miracle," Connor said. "We could be talking about a different story this evening."

He said crews began working to contain any jet fuel leaks after helping the passengers disembark.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the plane to overshoot the runway.

  • Rescuers work at the site where a plane crashed in Durango

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Lucky in Durango

    Aeromexico flight 2431 was departing from Durango, Mexico on July 31, 2018 when it crashed. The plane, a Brazilian Embraer 190 was carrying more than 100 people. While there were injuries, everyone survived the crash.

  • Plane lands on the Hudson River

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Miracle on the Hudson

    When a flock of birds knocked out both engines of a US Airways jet on January 15, 2009, Captain Sully Sullenberger managed to put the plane down in the ice-cold waters of the Hudson River off Manhattan Island in New York. Everyone was saved and his heroism was celebrated in the movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, starring Tom Hanks.

  • Investigators and firefighters at the scene of the Air France flight 358 crash site at Pearson International Airport

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Toronto Miracle

    On August 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 with 297 passengers and 12 crew members crashed as it was landing at Toronto's Pearson International Aiport in Canada during a heavy rainstorm. Twelve people sustained serious injuries. Even though two slides failed, the crew managed to evacuate everyone from the airport.

  • The wreckage of a Continental Airlines plane sits in a ravine

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    A good day in Denver

    On December 20, 2008, a Contiental Airlines Boeing 737 was attempting to take off from Denver International Airport. Crosswinds that gusted higher than expected, caused the plane to veer off the runway and crash into a ravine. Luckily, everyone walked away.

  • Pan American Flight 943 lands in the Pacific

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Pan Am Flight 6 ditches in the Pacific

    The Boeing 377 Stratocruiser flying between Honolulu and San Francisco on October 16, 1956 had to make an emergency water landing when two of its engines failed. There were 24 passengers and 7 crew. The captain successfully landed the airplane in the water and everyone survived.

    Author: Andy Valvur


nm/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Boeing reveals further software problem in 737 MAX airplane

US planemaker Boeing says it has found a "relatively minor" second software error in its 737 MAX jet. The aircraft's anti-stalling system is already under scrutiny as a possible factor in two deadly crashes. (05.04.2019)  

Boeing slashes 737 MAX output after deadly crashes

Boeing has announced plans to cut its monthly production of 737 planes by nearly 20 percent following two deadly crashes. A problem with the model's anti-stall system is believed to be partly to blame for the disasters. (06.04.2019)  

Plane crashes where everyone survived

More often than not, plane crashes lead to tragic outcomes. But once in a while, the news is good and everyone survives. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max

Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing in Florida 26.03.2019

The aircraft experienced problems shortly after taking off from Orlando International Airport. Boeing is fighting to save the 737 MAX's reputation after two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Großbritannien Boeing 737 MAX in Farnborough

Boeing 737 MAX: a plane of compromise 11.03.2019

Boeing's new passenger aircraft has crashed twice within the space of a few months, raising a number of safety questions. So far, the 737 has been the backbone of many fleets globally.

Indonesien Boeing 737 MAX 8 der Garuda Indonesia auf dem Flughafen Jakarta

Indonesia's Garuda to scrap Boeing 737 MAX order 22.03.2019

The Indonesian flag carrier is the first airline to publicly confirm plans to cancel an order for the model involved in two fatal crashes. The move could spark more cancellations from other major carriers.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  