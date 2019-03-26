Boeing 737 slides into Florida river with no fatalities

A Boeing passenger jet has crashed into a Florida river after attempting to land during a storm. One official said it was "a miracle" none of the 143 people on board suffered critical injuries.
A charter plane traveling from Cuba to the US state of Florida overshot a runway at a Jacksonville military base and skidded into a river, officials said.
The Jacksonville sheriff's office tweeted that all 143 people on board were "alive and accounted for."
Twenty-one people were injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, said on Twitter that US President Donald Trump had called him to offer help.
"No fatalities reported. We are all in this together," Curry said.
The Boeing 737 ended up in shallow water in the St. John's River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville after attempting to land there during a thunder storm on Friday night.
Capt. Michael Connor, the commanding officer of NAS Jacksonville, said the plane had been carrying a mix of civilian and military personnel from the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
"I think it is a miracle," Connor said. "We could be talking about a different story this evening."
He said crews began working to contain any jet fuel leaks after helping the passengers disembark.
Officials did not immediately say what caused the plane to overshoot the runway.
nm/rc (AP, Reuters, dpa)
