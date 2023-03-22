  1. Skip to content
Body Modification - A dangerous beauty trend

22 minutes ago

People wanting to alter their appearance with more than clothes or cosmetics can opt for tattoos, piercings or aesthetic surgery. But these invasive procedures aren’t without risk. In Good Shape shares tips to ensure your health isn't compromised.

In Good Shape | Psychotherapie

Find the right therapist for you

If you’re struggling with your mental health, an expert can help. But which one?
Health24 hours ago02:49 min
In Good Shape | Psychotherapie

Is depression a real illness?

Do only certain people get depression? Are antidepressants harmful?
HealthMarch 22, 202305:16 min
Symbolbild I Stinkstiefel

Bad moods are useful!

Bad moods can encourage us to change, do things we enjoy, and even make us more productive.
HealthMarch 22, 202303:13 min
DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What does our minds and bodies good? What kind of exercise can make – or keep – us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

