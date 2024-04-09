Why sitting too much can make you sick

HealthGlobal issuesWhy sitting too much can make you sickTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthGlobal issuesUlrike Heimes09/04/2024September 4, 2024Sitting at a desk for hours on end not only causes tension in the back and neck. It also slows down the metabolism and interferes with other bodily functions. This significantly increases the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes.https://p.dw.com/p/4k3H2Advertisement