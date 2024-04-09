  1. Skip to content
Why sitting too much can make you sick

Ulrike Heimes
September 4, 2024

Sitting at a desk for hours on end not only causes tension in the back and neck. It also slows down the metabolism and interferes with other bodily functions. This significantly increases the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes.

Ulrike Heimes In good shape
