Black Lives Matter is a decentralized social movement founded in the US in 2013. It aims to protest at racially motivated violence against Black people.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement was founded after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of murdering Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager. In 2020, it gained world attention amid protests at the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Black Lives Matter.