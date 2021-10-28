Visit the new DW website

BLM

Black Lives Matter is a decentralized social movement founded in the US in 2013. It aims to protest at racially motivated violence against Black people.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement was founded after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of murdering Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager. In 2020, it gained world attention amid protests at the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Black Lives Matter.

02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup: Kids, dogs and political instability 25.09.2021

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine works great on 5-to-11-year-olds — so why isn't Germany in a rush to vaccinate them? Also, if you've felt a bit agitated during the pandemic, come on in.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: A photograph of George Floyd (C) is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial exhibit at Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade on July 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. The traveling memorial features photographs of 200 Black Americans who lost their lives due to systemic racism and racial injustice and is sponsored by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA). Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction 24.09.2021

Derek Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd. The death of Floyd sparked massive protests for racial justice.
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Key Visual

Environmental justice: Why civil rights and protecting the planet go hand-in-hand 15.09.2021

When environmental disasters strike, those already discriminated against can be hit hardest. But marginalized communities can also set a model for resilience.

Ayelet Gundar-Goshen - israelische Schriftstellerin

Israeli author Ayelet Gundar-Goshen tackles racism in new novel 13.07.2021

After examining the "Me Too" movement, the renowned Israeli novelist again addresses the big issues of the time: antisemitism and Black Lives Matter.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England and Germany players take a knee before the match Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Euro 2020: Germany join England in kneeling protest 29.06.2021

Germany joined England in a kneeling protest before their Euro 2020 last 16 match. The captains of both teams also set wore special armbands for the game.
Two women hold a Black Lives Matter poster as they attend a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis USA police officer, at the former airport Tempelhof in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, May 25, 2021(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Opinion: Derek Chauvin's sentence is not enough 26.06.2021

Never before has a white police officer in the US been punished as severely as Derek Chauvin for the murder of a Black man, George Floyd. But it's far too early to speak of a systemic change, says Ines Pohl.
MAY 25th 2021: The one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd who died while being arrested by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was found guilty on all (three) counts of murder and manslaughter. - File Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 6/14/20 George Floyd artwork is seen on East 12th Street in Downtown Manhattan, New York City on June 14, 2020 amid an atmosphere of protests, demonstrations, riots, vandalism and destruction of property in response to the death of George Floyd who died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th 2020. (NYC)

George Floyd trial: Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years for murder 25.06.2021

A court sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to decades in prison over the killing of George Floyd, whose death sparked outrage and global protests against racial injustice.

Bildnummer: 60102567 Datum: 01.01.1900 Copyright: imago/United Archives International Enid Blyton at home. Head shot with house in the background Undated kbdig 1900 quer 6288 Author Children s writer PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Enid Blyton fans react to 'racist' label 18.06.2021

Aware of the controversy surrounding Enid Blyton's books, DW's Brenda Haas recalls how they were a form of escape during her childhood in a rubber plantation in Malaysia.
29/11/2020*** Mark and Patricia McCloskey hold a pistol and semi-automatic rifle as protesters walk past their house en route to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters plead guilty 17.06.2021

Mark and Patricia McCloskey will give up the guns they used to threaten Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis but will not go to jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Jordan Henderson of England takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on October 11, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter and the fight for England's soul 12.06.2021

England's two warm-up games for Euro 2020 were marred by their fans booing the taking of the knee. Despite a plea by England coach Gareth Southgate, it's an issue that threatens to engulf their tournament.
Surrounded by family members of George Floyd and their legal team, Philonise Floyd speaks to reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US: Biden meets with George Floyd's family on anniversary of murder 25.05.2021

The family has called on the White House and lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.

April 20, 2021, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: A protester, holding a sign that reads STOP POLICE TERRORISM gets animated while marching through downtown Atlanta to honor the life of George Floyd on the same day Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts of murder for his role in the death of George Floyd. (Credit Image: Â© John Arthur Brown/ZUMA Wire

George Floyd murder: What has changed since his death a year ago? 25.05.2021

The murder of George Floyd led to renewed calls for reforms in policing. But one year on, many Americans say not enough has happened to help stop police violence against Black people.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 07: Demonstrators protest in Sant Jaume square on June 07, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

UK: Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting 24.05.2021

Activist Sasha Johnson was seriously wounded in a shooting in London, her political party has said, adding that she has recieved death threats. British police said there is no evidence so far of a targeted attack.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 23: People march during an inaugural remembrance demonstration for George Floyd on May 23, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Action Network and members of George Floyd's family hosted an inaugural remembrance demonstration to honor the life of George Floyd who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Chauvin has since been convicted of 1 count of Second-degree murder, 1 count of Third-degree murder, and 1 count of Second-degree manslaughter. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

George Floyd rally marks a year since murder 24.05.2021

Activists and family members met ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Black man's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
OXFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A statue of Cecil Rhodes is displayed on the front of on Oriel College on February 2, 2016 in Oxford, England. Oriel College has decided to keep its statue of Cecil Rhodes despite the Rhodes Must Fall campaign. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Oxford University opts to keep controversial Cecil Rhodes statue 20.05.2021

The statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes came under renewed fire during last summer's Black Lives Matter protests. Despite reccomendations to remove it, college officials said it would be too costly to take down.
