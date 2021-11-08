Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Bjarke Ingels

Danish architect

Bjarke Ingels was born in 1974 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He is the founder and creative partner of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). He is known for buildings that defy traditional architectural conventions and dimensions, ranging from representations of mountains to snowflakes. His designs incorporate sustainable development ideas and sociological concepts. In October 2011, the Wall Street Journal named him the "Innovator of the Year" for architecture.

Olaf Scholz (l-r), Kanzlerkandidat der SPD und Bundesminister der Finanzen, spricht mit Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Generalsekretär, und Saskia Esken (SPD), Bundesvorsitzende, nach dem zweiten TV Triell. Die Kanzlerkandidaten von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, CDU und SPD, Baerbock, Laschet und Scholz trafen in einer TV Diskussion bei ARD und ZDF aufeinander. Im Anschluss gönnten sie sich ein Bier, ein Glas Wein und etwas zu Essen aus einem der aufgebauten Food Trucks vor dem Fernsehstudio in Berlin-Adlershof.

SPD selects new leadership with demonstrative harmony 08.11.2021

The man seen as the architect of the Social Democrats' victory in September's election, Lars Klingbeil, is to become party chairman. Together with leftist Saskia Esken, the moderate will lead Germany's oldest party.
Jüdisches Museum, Neubau von Daniel Libeskind, Detailansicht der Außenfassade, Kreuzberg, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

20 years of Berlin's Jewish Museum 09.09.2021

The Jewish Museum opened in Berlin 20 years ago with a new extension designed by US star architect Daniel Libeskind.
DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 16.08.2021

Afghanistan Business – China Crackdown – Affordable Housing
Amsterdam houses and houseboats, Netherlands, HDR photo. aged; amsterdam; ancient; architectural; architecture; blocks; brick; buildings; business; canal; center; centre; city; crane; design; durability; dutch; europe; european; exterior; famous; gabled; gables; gracht; hdr; holland; home; home fronts; houseboat; houses; housing; lodging; netherlands; old; place; river; street; structure; style; summer; tourism; tourist; town; traditional; travel; unique; view; water; windows; yard

Red tape bonfire enables budget building in the Netherlands 16.08.2021

In 2010, the Netherlands eased construction regulations. It allowed practical safer cost-efficiency compromises, attractive for lower-income groups.
Anna Heringer © DW

Could clay be the key to sustainable architecture? 22.07.2021

The construction industry pollutes the climate and exploits resources. At the World Congress of Architects in Brazil, one architect is pushing clay as the sustainable building material that could change the world.
Cum-Ex-Geschäfte an der Börse, Symbolfoto | Verwendung weltweit

Hanno Berger: Alleged 'cum-ex' fraud architect detained 09.07.2021

Swiss police have arrested the German lawyer accused of masterminding a tax evasion scheme that authorities say cost taxpayers billions.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson: too different for personal warmth 01.07.2021

Angela Merkel has made what is likely to be her final trip to the UK as German chancellor. She met with Boris Johnson, key Brexit architect and almost her political antithesis.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Capitol Hill, June 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on ''The Law of the Sea Convention'' which defines the rights and responsibilities of nations in their use of the world's oceans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Donald Rumsfeld, former US secretary of defense, dies aged 88 30.06.2021

Donald Rumsfeld, a two-time US defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war, has died, his family said in a statement.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - North Macedonia v Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 21, 2021 Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Euro 2020: Memphis Depay the architect of another Dutch master class 21.06.2021

Another classy display by the Dutch sees them maintain their 100% record at this year’s European Championship. This victory over North Macedonia was inspired by Memphis Depay, a player whose career was once on the rocks.
Daniel Libeskind, US-amerikanischer Architekt und Stadtplaner Foto: Mike Wolff, TSP

Architecture of remembrance and hope: Daniel Libeskind turns 75 11.05.2021

Famous for designing the Jewish Museum Berlin, the architect has created dozens of memorable buildings worldwide. He turns 75 on May 12 and he isn't slowing down.
Helmuth Jahn, weltbekannter Architekt aus Chicago mit deutschen Wurzeln, steht vor dem Messeturm, der von 1988 bis 1991 nach seinen Plänen errichtet wurde. Mit einer Investitionssumme von rund 100 Millionen Euro wird das 257 Meter hohe Gebäude seit April 2019 umfangreich modernisiert. Der Sockel-Bereich des Gebäudes wird komplett neu gestaltet und erhält eine neue Glasfassade. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Star German architect Helmut Jahn dies in bike accident at 81 10.05.2021

Helmut Jahn was known for his postmodern structures and dedication to energy efficiency before it was a trend. DW takes a look at his storied career.
Helmuth Jahn, weltbekannter Architekt aus Chicago mit deutschen Wurzeln, steht vor dem Messeturm, der von 1988 bis 1991 nach seinen Plänen errichtet wurde. Mit einer Investitionssumme von rund 100 Millionen Euro wird das 257 Meter hohe Gebäude seit April 2019 umfangreich modernisiert. Der Sockel-Bereich des Gebäudes wird komplett neu gestaltet und erhält eine neue Glasfassade. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German star architect Helmut Jahn dies at 81 10.05.2021

A champion of sustainability, Jahn left behind a legacy of buildings in the US and Germany. DW takes a look back at his career.
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan(TLP) a hard line religious political party and others workers of religious parties chant slogans during a sit protest against the supreme court decision to overturn the conviction of Christian woman Asia Bibi who spent eight years on death row accused of blasphemy in Lahore on November 02, 2018. Pakistan's Supreme Court on October 31 overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a Christian mother facing execution for blasphemy, in a landmark case which has incited deadly violence and reached as far as the Vatican. Pakistan's powerful military warned on November 2 its patience had been thoroughly tested after being threatened by Islamist hardliners enraged by the acquittal of a Christian woman for blasphemy, as the country braced for more mass protests. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Pakistan protests: Why the Islamist TLP party is now a major political force 15.04.2021

Violent anti-French protests have paralyzed Pakistan for the past few days. The architect of these demonstrations is the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, which is now a force to be reckoned with in Pakistani politics.
DW Interview mit dem Virologe Christian Drosten

Coronavirus: 'We won't get rid of masks anytime soon,' says leading German virologist 17.09.2020

Christian Drosten, an eminent virologist and architect of Germany's relatively successful fight against coronavirus thus far, warns that "winter will not be an easy one." He urged people to follow health rules.
A rainbow is seen over the new San Giorgio bridge on the inauguration day on August 3 , 2020 in Genoa, the new high-tech structure will have four maintenance robots running along its length to spot weathering or erosion, as well as a special dehumidification system to limit corrosion. - Italy inaugurates a sleek new bridge in Genoa, though relatives of the 43 people killed when the old viaduct collapsed say the pomp and ceremony risk overshadowing the tragedy. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Genoa inaugurates new bridge, 2 years after tragedy — in pictures 03.08.2020

Italy has opened the new bridge in the city of Genoa, almost two years after 43 people lost their lives when a viaduct collapsed. The bridge's architect described the day as a "mix of sorrow and pride."
A rainbow is seen over the new San Giorgio bridge on the inauguration day on August 3 , 2020 in Genoa, the new high-tech structure will have four maintenance robots running along its length to spot weathering or erosion, as well as a special dehumidification system to limit corrosion. - Italy inaugurates a sleek new bridge in Genoa, though relatives of the 43 people killed when the old viaduct collapsed say the pomp and ceremony risk overshadowing the tragedy. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Italy inaugurates new Genoa bridge, two years after tragedy 03.08.2020

Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people and injuring hundreds. The new bridge has been designed by a star architect and built in record time — but feelings were mixed ahead of its opening.
Show more articles