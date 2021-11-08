Danish architect

Bjarke Ingels was born in 1974 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He is the founder and creative partner of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). He is known for buildings that defy traditional architectural conventions and dimensions, ranging from representations of mountains to snowflakes. His designs incorporate sustainable development ideas and sociological concepts. In October 2011, the Wall Street Journal named him the "Innovator of the Year" for architecture.