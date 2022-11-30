  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
8 images
CultureGermany
Elizabeth Grenier
4 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4KLAs
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man speaks on a phone in front of a police bus

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

Society5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Congolese youth join the army to fight rebels

Congolese youth join the army to fight rebels

Conflicts2 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A police car next to a synagogue in Germany

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Germany presents new strategy to combat antisemitism

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Natalia Gavrilita, prime minister of Moldova, in the Treaty Room at the State Department, Washington, US, July 19, 2022

Moldova PM: 'Greatest threats relate to energy security'

Moldova PM: 'Greatest threats relate to energy security'

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

An employee of HTMT Global Solutions speaks to an overseas client from the call center in Bangalore

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

US job cuts leave Asian tech workers in limbo

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage