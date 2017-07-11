Bitcoin surges past $50,000 for first time

The cryptocurrency's value has jumped by nearly 75% since the start of this year as more companies, including Tesla, have lent their support. The surge also coincides with volatility on the markets amid the pandemic.
Bitcoin cracked the $50,000 (€41,100) threshold on Tuesday in midday European trading.
Around 1235 GMT, the popular cryptocurrency rose to its all-time high of $50,547.70 — jumping up 4.4% since Monday.
It later dropped slightly down to $49,500 around 1255 GMT.
Bitcoin's value has surged almost 75% this calendar year alone as the digital currency gains more mainstream support. Its lowest ebb in the last 52 weeks is a little over $4,000, more than 12 times less than its current price.
Among the currency's famous backers are Elon Musk. In early February, bitcoin's value surged after Musk's Tesla announced it bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin.
More to follow...
rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)