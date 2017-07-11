Bitcoin surges past $50,000 for first time

Bitcoin cracked the $50,000 (€41,100) threshold on Tuesday in midday European trading.

Around 1235 GMT, the popular cryptocurrency rose to its all-time high of $50,547.70 — jumping up 4.4% since Monday.

It later dropped slightly down to $49,500 around 1255 GMT.

Bitcoin's value has surged almost 75% this calendar year alone as the digital currency gains more mainstream support. Its lowest ebb in the last 52 weeks is a little over $4,000, more than 12 times less than its current price.

Among the currency's famous backers are Elon Musk. In early February, bitcoin's value surged after Musk's Tesla announced it bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin.

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)