Bishop Bernard Fellay is the Superior General of The Society of St. Pius X.

Born in Switzerland, Fellay was drawn to the SSPX from the beginning. He entered the Society’s International Seminary in Écône, Switzerland, when he was 19, to study for the priesthood. After his ordination by Lefebvre, he was appointed Bursar General of the Society. Fluent in five languages, Fellay was elected Superior General in 1994 and has been re-elected for his current term, which expires in 2018.