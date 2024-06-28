  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
Maaß Birgit Kommentarbild App

Birgit Maass

Based in London, specialized in UK current affairs and UK-EU relations

Skip next section Featured stories by Birgit Maass

Featured stories by Birgit Maass

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on March 06, 2024

Ahead of UK election, parties target migrants to win votes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to win with the slogan "Stop the boats." Even the opposition wants to curb immigration.
PoliticsJune 28, 202404:19 min
Seaweed in the arms of a person

Scottish farmers cultivating algae to tackle climate crisis

Scottish farmers are transforming algae into a treasure that supports climate sustainability and business opportunities.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 15, 202402:38 min
Two fishers carry yellow crates on a beach

Are Scottish fishers victims of Brexit?

Fishers in northwestern Scotland have blamed Brexit for lower profits, fewer workers and too much red tape.
BusinessJune 6, 202404:10 min
Skip next section Stories by Birgit Maass

Stories by Birgit Maass

Fokus Obdachlosenrestaurant

Britain: Another chance at life

Britain: Another chance at life

A top restaurant is giving people threatened with homelessness a chance to become a chef or waiter.
SocietyOctober 10, 202404:44 min
Doctors hold up placards saying "15 pounds an house is not a fair wage for a junior doctor"

England's ailing NHS healthcare system

England's ailing NHS healthcare system

With long waiting lists and understaffed hospitals, healthcare in England has been deteriorating for years.
HealthAugust 23, 202404:18 min
British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer talks to a television crew outside the BBC Headquarters

UK election: Who is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer?

UK election: Who is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer?

The opposition Labour Party is the overwhelming favorite to win, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
PoliticsJuly 4, 202402:34 min
A British Immigration Enforcement officer (L) and an Interforce security officer (2L), escort migrants, picked up at sea by an Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat whilst they were attempting to cross the English Channel

UK election: Migration on voters' minds

UK election: Migration on voters' minds

Both major parties in the UK have campaigned on curbing mass migration — but businesses hope they won't follow through.
BusinessJuly 4, 202402:27 min
London: homeless people lie in their sleeping bags at a building in central London

UK poverty lurks behind glittering facade of election

UK poverty lurks behind glittering facade of election

Many Londoners, grappling with inflation and a poverty crisis, lack faith in politicians to improve the status quo.
SocietyJuly 3, 202403:06 min
Fokus Europa | Großbritannien Algen

Saving the world with algae

Saving the world with algae

A chef and a climate activist want to grow algae in Scotland.The World Wildlife Fund has now also joined them.
Food SecurityJune 20, 202405:09 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage