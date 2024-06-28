You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Birgit Maass
Based in London, specialized in UK current affairs and UK-EU relations
@birgit_maass
Skip next section Featured stories by Birgit Maass
Featured stories by Birgit Maass
Ahead of UK election, parties target migrants to win votes
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to win with the slogan "Stop the boats." Even the opposition wants to curb immigration.
Politics
06/28/2024
June 28, 2024
04:19 min
Scottish farmers cultivating algae to tackle climate crisis
Scottish farmers are transforming algae into a treasure that supports climate sustainability and business opportunities.
Nature and Environment
06/15/2024
June 15, 2024
02:38 min
Are Scottish fishers victims of Brexit?
Fishers in northwestern Scotland have blamed Brexit for lower profits, fewer workers and too much red tape.
Business
06/06/2024
June 6, 2024
04:10 min
Skip next section Stories by Birgit Maass
Stories by Birgit Maass
Britain: Another chance at life
Britain: Another chance at life
A top restaurant is giving people threatened with homelessness a chance to become a chef or waiter.
Society
10/10/2024
October 10, 2024
04:44 min
England's ailing NHS healthcare system
England's ailing NHS healthcare system
With long waiting lists and understaffed hospitals, healthcare in England has been deteriorating for years.
Health
08/23/2024
August 23, 2024
04:18 min
UK election: Who is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer?
UK election: Who is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer?
The opposition Labour Party is the overwhelming favorite to win, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
Politics
07/04/2024
July 4, 2024
02:34 min
UK election: Migration on voters' minds
UK election: Migration on voters' minds
Both major parties in the UK have campaigned on curbing mass migration — but businesses hope they won't follow through.
Business
07/04/2024
July 4, 2024
02:27 min
UK poverty lurks behind glittering facade of election
UK poverty lurks behind glittering facade of election
Many Londoners, grappling with inflation and a poverty crisis, lack faith in politicians to improve the status quo.
Society
07/03/2024
July 3, 2024
03:06 min
Saving the world with algae
Saving the world with algae
A chef and a climate activist want to grow algae in Scotland.The World Wildlife Fund has now also joined them.
Food Security
06/20/2024
June 20, 2024
05:09 min
